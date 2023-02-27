Call the Midwife finale ‘ruined’ as fans blast ‘horrific’ death: ‘Unnecessary to do something that shocking’

Call the Midwife fans have blasted last night’s finale (February 26) after a shock car crash saw one of Shelagh Turner’s patients tragically die.

Some fans complained that the storyline “ruined” the finale episode, which also featured Trixie and Matthew’s much-anticipated wedding.

Viewers called the death unnecessary and complained that it ruined the episode for them.

Call the Midwife viewers were heartbroken over Lizzie’s tragic death (Credit: BBC)

Call the Midwife finale: Tragic death shocks viewers

The finale of series 12 was all building up to the big wedding of Nurse Trixie and Matthew, but in typical Call the Midwife fashion, there was some tragedy along the way.

As Dr Turner and Shelagh made their way to the ceremony, they witnessed a car crash which saw one of Shelagh’s patients, Lizzie, badly hurt.

The pair performed an emergency C-section on Lizzie and her baby survived, but it was clear that Lizzie wasn’t going to live.

Fans were heartbroken by the unexpected death of Lizzie. One fan wrote: “Lizzie dying was so unexpected and sad!”

A second fan added: “I can’t believe they killed off Lizzie!”

Trixie and Matthew’s beautiful wedding did go ahead. But some fans felt their wedding was ruined by the graphic and tragic scenes beforehand.

Some fans felt the scenes ruined Trixie and Matthew’s wedding (Credit: BBC)

Viewers rant that the death ‘ruined’ the episode

Many fans took to social media to complain that the “unnecessary” death of Lizzie Yu ruined the episode for them.

One fan wrote: “Am I the only one that thought the car crash death in #CallTheMidwife totally ruined the episode and took the edge off the happiness of the wedding?

“I thought it was unnecessary to do something that shocking.”

We’re supposed to be finally getting to see Trixie get her happy ending.

Another fan agreed: “Unnecessary! Completely ruined it for me, we’re supposed to be finally getting to see Trixie [Helen George] get her happy ending!

“That horrific death happens then they just abruptly cut back to the wedding.”

A third fan made the same complaint: “Sadly struggled to enjoy tonight’s episode because Trixie’s wedding was totally overshadowed by the sad scenes of the car crash.

“I think it should have been earlier in the episode to give us time to recover.”

A fourth fan said the same: “It was overly dramatic and dark when I hoped it would’ve been lighter and happier for Trixie’s happy ending.”

Read more: Call the Midwife makes huge show announcement as BBC fans delighted: ‘Best news of 2023’

Call the Midwife series 1-12 are available to binge-watch on BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.