Bruno Tonioli breaks silence on rumours of fallout with BGT co-stars Amanda and Alesha

Bruno Tonioli has set the record straight about his apparent “feud” with Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon on Britain’s Got Talent.

The 67-year-old Strictly alum, who is replacing David Walliams, made his BGT judging debut this week as auditions kicked off in London.

However, reports suggested that OG judges Amanda and Alesha were livid that Bruno had joined the panel.

Bruno is replacing David Walliams on BGT (Credit: ITV)

BGT Amanda and Alesha ‘fuming’ over Bruno Tonioli

Earlier this week it was claimed that Amanda and Alesha were fuming that Bruno would be earning more than their £850k salaries.

Apparently, the two even made a pact to quit the show – hours before filming started for the new series.

A source told The Sun: “Alesha and Amanda were deeply upset, understandably, by reports that Bruno was being signed up for more money than them.

“Between them, they have almost three decades of experience, and are the very backbone of BGT.”

Then, to make things even more awkward, during the first lot of auditions this week, things became a little heated on the judging panel.

Amanda and Alesha were apparently not too happy with Bruno (Credit: ITV)

Bruno Tonioli ‘told to rein it in’ by fellow BGT judges

The Sun reports that Alesha repeatedly told Bruno to sit back down, and then reportedly pushed him back into his seat.

As Strictly fans will know, Bruno often gets out of his seat when delivering feedback.

According to the publication, Alesha and Amanda Holden told him off for being too harsh on contestants and for hitting his golden buzzer before an act had finished.

The Sun claims that they told Bruno his comment that a choir “didn’t blend well” was unfair.

Bruno reportedly told the audience at the London Palladium that he had “so much fun” but was “told off.”

Bruno Tonioli has set the record straight (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

BGT Bruno talks Amanda and Alesha ‘feud’

However, now Bruno has broken his silence on his apparent feud with Amanda and Alesha.

Speaking to The Sun, he said their relationship is “great.”

When asked about the apparent pay fall-out between him, Amanda and Alesha, Bruno said: “It is very vulgar to talk about money. But I am definitely not getting what has been claimed.

“I don’t know what the girls are getting. But if they are getting more now then good for them, they deserve everything.

“There is no frostiness with the girls, of course not. Who is frosty? We have been having a laugh. This is working with a group of mates.”

The dancer went on to say how he has known Alesha since her time in Mis-Teeq back in the early 2000s.

As for Amanda, Bruno noted how they met at a “small party” for a 50th birthday party for Simon.

