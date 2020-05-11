British TV quiz - 20 questions and answers from The Crown to Only Fools and Horses

Zoom quiz nights have been all the rage during lockdown.

With dinner parties and nights out on the town firmly off the cards, virtual quizzes have become the next best thing.

Thinking of hosting one yourself? Don't look further than our British TV quiz below.

We've got 20 questions and answers, covering all things telly from Simon Cowell to EastEnders to The Crown.

Gives our quiz a go and let us know how you get on...

Simon Cowell is an icon British TV talent judge (Credit: ITV)

British TV quiz questions

What was Uncle Albert's surname in Only Fools and Horses? In Goodnight Sweetheart, what is Gary Sparrow's day job?

Who is the youngest actor ever to play The Doctor in Doctor? James Corden dated one of his Gavin & Stacey co-stars for two years. Who was it? What is the post code of Walford in EastEnders?

EastEnders is set in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Winston Churchill in Netflix series The Crown? Who was the first person to present X Factor in 2004? What was the first TV talent show Simon Cowell judges? Who won the first ever winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004? Which fictional town is Coronation Street set in? Where is The Office (starring Ricky Gervais) set? Polly Sherman is a character in which iconic British TV show?

Bradley Walsh hosts The Chase on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Name all five Chasers on The ITV's The Chase Who won Love Island in 2019? What is The Pub called in Emmerdale? Who play Victor Meldrew in One Foot In The Grave? What is the hospital called in Casualty? Kevin and Perry are characters in which comedy sketch show? Which Spice Girl had a part in ITV drama The Bill? Ant and Dec first met when they were just 14-year-old on which TV show?

Ant and Dec have been friends for 30 years (Credit: Splash News)

British TV quiz answers

Uncle Albert's surname was Trotter. Gary is a TV repair man Matt Smith is the youngest star to take on The Doctor in Doctor Who – he was just 26 at the time James Corden dated Sheridan Smith from 2007 to 2009 John Lithgow plays Winston Churchill in The Crown

The pub in Emmerdale is a village landmark (Credit: ITV)

The post code of Walford is E20 Kate Thronton was the first person to host X Factor Simon Cowell was a judge on Pop Idol in 2001 Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole were the first winners of Strictly The Office is set in Slough Coronation Street is based in Weatherfield

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth in The Crown (Netflix)

Polly Sherman is in Fawlty Towers Mark Labbett (The Beast), Shaun Wallace (The Dark Destroyer), Anne Hegerty (The Governess), Paul Sinha (The Sinnerman) and Jenny Ryan (The Vixen) Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island 2019 The Woolpack Victor Meldrew was played by Richard Wilson

Coronation Street fans should know where the soap is set (Credit: ITV)

The hospital in Casualty is Holby City Kevin and Perry featured in Harry Enfield and Chums Emma Bunton appeared in The Bill in 1993 Ant and Dec met on children's TV series Byker Grove plating PJ and Duncan

How did you do on our British TV quiz?

