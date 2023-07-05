Britain’s Got Talent star The Witch’s real identity finally ‘revealed’ after terrifying act

The Witch from Britain’s Got Talent has finally been unmasked, bringing an end to over a year’s worth of speculation over their identity.

The creepy contestant appeared on the show last year – making it all the way to the live semi-finals.

The Witch appeared on last year’s Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

The Witch on Britain’s Got Talent

Last year saw The Witch appear on BGT. The creepy crone was soon dubbed Britain’s Got Talent’s scariest ever act – however, it wasn’t scary enough to make it through to the grand final.

During their appearance on the show, The Witch terrified the judges, handing out apples to them. One of the apples exploded into mealworms and cockroaches.

At one point, the Witch held Amanda Holden‘s wrist and cackled: “Do you know why they say beauty’s only skin deep? Because we’re all rotten to the core.”

Speculation was rife over the identity of the creepy character. Many thought it was the show’s resident illusionist, Marc Spelmann. Others thought it could be Stephen Mulhern, whilst some even suggested it was Corrie star, Ian Bartholomew.

The Witch’s identity has been revealed (Credit: ITV)

Identity of Britain’s Got Talent act revealed

However, the identity of the spooky contestant has now been revealed in a video on Marc Spelmann’s YouTube channel.

In a video, he ended speculation that he was The Witch. “It is an incredible actor called Martin Portlock,” he said.

“He was sworn to secrecy too, he couldn’t tell anybody that he was the witch,” he then continued. The Witch actor, Martin, then appeared in the video.

“Hi Mark, how you doing Spellman? Although the Witch was a bit of an unusual character, no one really knew who it was,” he said.

The Witch is played by an actor! (Credit: ITV)

The Witch’s identity revealed!

Martin then continued. “I hear that everyone thought it was you! I hope you and the family are well on that side and the beautiful heat, it’s a bit too hot for my liking,” he said.

Marc then explained his reasoning behind revealing the identity of The Witch. He claimed that he wants his friend to get the recognition he deserves for his performance.

“I really think Martin deserves huge credit and recognition for being such an iconic character as the witch on Britain’s Got Talent,” Marc said.

“A character that we will never forget and I don’t think Amanda will ever forget either,” he said. “Apparently she’s still in therapy,” he then quipped.

