Britain’s Got Talent: Fans defend Amanda Holden after viewers slam her ‘revealing’ dress

Viewers accused her of giving them 'an eyeful'

By Niamh Spence

Amanda Holden came under fire for her outfit choice in last night’s BGT but her fans have leaped to her defence.

Amanda wore a revealing dress with a dramatic side split on Britain’s Got Talent, causing some viewers to question whether it was appropriate for a family show.

amanda holden
Amanda Holden’s fans defended her outfit choice. (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden’s revealing outfits caught the attention of viewers

One viewer tweeted: “Catching up with #BGT, I’m sure I just saw more of Amanda than we should be!”

However, some fans poked fun at the moaning and suggested that Ofcom complaints would come rolling in. One user tweeted: “Already predicting the Ofcom complaints regarding Amanda’s dress.”

Another viewer agreed: “Was it me or was Amanda Holden’s outfit on #BGT this evening was a bit too revealing?! Especially for the younger audience. Was worried she would jump up for joy.”

BGT has already been the subject of Ofcom complaints recently. The scandal came after new judge Ashley Banjo performed with Diversity in a tribute to #BLM, which gathered over 24,000 complaints from viewers.

Further complaints from viewers came when fellow judge Alesha Dixon chosen to wear a BLM necklac.

amanda holden dress
Britain’s Got Talent viewers questionned if Amanda’s dress was appropriate for the family show. (Credit: ITV)

Loyal fans of Amanda Holden defended the dress

Whilst some viewers disliked Amanda’s dress, her loyal fans defended her outfit choice.

Who cares if Amanda Holden wore a revealing dress.

One viewer tweeted: “Waits for an all-male act to come on stage with showing their entire torso and for NO ONE to complain about it as they do with Amanda’s cleavage.”

Other fans agreed.

Amanda showed off her outfit choice before the show, with a snap for her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Uploading a picture of her posing in the blue dress, she wrote: “So excited for a show full of incredible acts and we get to see a theatre show (finally!) with a performance from the cast of Hairspray.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday (October 3) at 8pm on ITV

