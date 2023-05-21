Britain’s Got Talent fans were left baffled when Simon Cowell pressed his Golden Buzzer for the second time this series last night.

Dance troupe Unity wowed the audience and judges with their moving audition piece on Friday night (May 19).

The group of college friends performed a routine with an important message about embracing and celebrating our differences.

Dance group Unity wowed the Britain’s Got Talent audience (Credit: ITV)

Bruno Tonioli said the performance had given him “goosebumps”, while Amanda Holden called it “beautiful”.

The theatre quickly filled up with shouts of “Golden!” However there was just one problem.

“Look we don’t have any golden buzzers left.” Simon reminded everybody, to immediate boos and hisses from the audience.

Sometimes I feel you should just break the rules

“But sometimes…” he countered to everyone’s delight, “I feel you should just break the rules.”

Simon has of course already awarded his Golden Buzzer this series. His previous Golden Buzzer came courtesy of amazing young singer Malakai Bayoh.

Simon broke the rules by pressing his Golden Buzzer a second time this series (Credit: ITV)

However this did not stop the judge going ahead and pressing it for a second time, telling the young dancers: “You deserve that Golden Buzzer” as the stage rained gold.

Britain’s Got Talent fans baffled by Golden Buzzer

However Simon’s second Golden Buzzer left many viewers back home baffled. Following the show, several took to Twitter all saying the same thing.

Viewers were all saying the same thing after Simon’s second Golden Buzzer (Credit: ITV)

What fans couldn’t understand was: why was the buzzer loaded with golden confetti if there were meant to be no Golden Buzzers left?

One person tweeted: “Is it just me that thinks when BGT has no golden buzzers left, they surely wouldn’t fill up the golden confetti. However when it was the ‘unexpected’ golden buzzer the confetti was waiting and prepared, when it wasn’t last week?? Hmmm..”

Another confused viewer said: “No one has any golden buzzers left however the confetti was loaded for this act, yeah?”

Many were therefore protesting that the show had been “rigged”.

“No Golden Buzzers left, but the rig was still set up with golden Confetti,” someone commented.

Another person complained: “Golden buzzer has now lost all credibility.”

Read More: Simon Cowell’s sad admission about son Eric after sharing his fears with partner Lauren

Were you impressed by Unity’s performance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.