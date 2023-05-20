Simon Cowell looks wary, his son Eric looks into the middle distance
Simon Cowell’s sad admission about son Eric after sharing his fears with partner Lauren

Shared disappointment in an interview

By Robert Leigh
Simon Cowell has previously made a sad admission about his son Eric after sharing his fears with partner Lauren Silverman.

The 63-year-old stars as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent this weekend, with acts hoping to impress and bag a spot at the Royal Variety Performance. But in an interview in 2016, Simon revealed his disappointment at how he felt he was failing to make an impression on his baby boy.

Simon Cowell on his son Eric

Eric, whose mother is Lauren Silverman, was born in February 2014, meaning he is now nine years old.

According to reports from 2021, Eric may already be on the way to becoming a budding business mogul himself. That’s because the young lad has been tipped to work on a seven book series called Wishfits with Simon. However, at the time, it was noted the release may have been put back until 2023.

But before such reports about Eric’s own entrepreneurialism were doing the rounds, Simon had voiced some fears about his son. They came when Eric was just two – and were made in regards to how Simon and his son bonded when Eric was a baby.

Simon told Billboard.com back in March 2016: “For six months after Eric was born, I kept saying to Lauren: ‘I don’t think he likes me.'”

I wasn’t getting a reaction. Then one day, it clicked.

He recalled: “I wasn’t getting a reaction. Then one day, it clicked.”

How many children does Simon Cowell have?

Simon is a father to Eric alone – he doesn’t have any other children. However, according to reports, he may be broody for more. Last month, he hinted to The Sun he has been thinking about becoming a dad again.

Simon told the tabloid: “Just two days ago I was thinking: ‘It would be nice to have another.'”

“You never know with kids if they’re happy being on their own or how would [Eric] feel if there was another one?” Simon pondered. He went on: “So look, will it happen? I don’t know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad.”

Read more: Simon Cowell drops baby bombshell as he longs for second child at 63

Britain’s Got Talent is on at 8pm, Saturday May 20, on ITV.

