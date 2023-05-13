Britain’s Got Talent and The 1% Club cancelled tonight in huge schedule shake-up

ITV has cancelled its whole Saturday night schedule, including Britain’s Got Talent, tonight. But why is the show not on? And when can you watch it next?

Britain’s Got Talent has been a staple of the Saturday night spring telly schedule for years, but on Saturday May 13 it will not air. The 1% Club has also been taken off air.

Eurovision is on BBC One tonight (Credit: BBC)

Why is Britain’s Got Talent cancelled tonight?

So why is BGT not on?

It’s all because of the Eurovision Song Contest. This will be airing over on BBC One from 8pm.

The contest is live from Liverpool this year, as the UK is hosting on behalf of last year’s winner, Ukraine. In fact, Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon is one of the presenters.

The show is also being helmed by Graham Norton, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukranian rock singer, Julia Sanina.

Alesha, Hannah and Julia have already been a hit hosting the semi-finals across the week. Alesha even performed one of her infamous raps. Fans were somewhat divided over the impromptu performance. One gushed: “Oh Alesha, we love that.” However, another said: “This is the most TERRIBLE Brit improv rapping I’ve ever heard.”

But will she rap at the Grand Final?

With all eyes on Eurovision tonight, ITV is said to have decided to pull their big shows to avoid a clash.

Instead it will air a double bill of films. The first up is dinosaur adventure Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom beginning at 8pm, followed by the ITV News and then sci-fi action flick Total Recall at 10.40pm.

Alesha will be on our screens on Saturday and Sunday (Credit: ITV)

When will Britain’s Got Talent be back?

It’s not long to wait! Britain’s Got Talent will return with its sixth episode of the series on Sunday May 14 instead. It starts at 7.40pm on ITV and ITVX.

Judges Alesha, alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli will all be back on the panel for more auditions. And of course, Ant and Dec will be hosting.

Fans of Lee Mack’s The 1% Club will have to wait a little longer, unfortunately. That is not scheduled to return until next Saturday (May 20).

