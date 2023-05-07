Amanda Holden cackles along with Alesha Dixon
Amanda Holden under fire for ‘annoying’ habit on Britain’s Got Talent: ‘Needs to stop’

Also accused of 'fake' behaviour

By Robert Leigh

Amanda Holden has been criticised by viewers on Twitter for an “beyond annoying” habit she’s displayed on Britain’s Got Talent.

Show fans suggested Amanda, 52, “needs to stop” doing what she’s doing as they watched along on ITV yesterday.

Furthermore, viewers of the Saturday (May 6) evening programme also claimed there was a “fake” element to the BGT judge’s behaviour.

Amanda Holden looks unimpressed
Amanda Holden has been part of the ITV talent show since 2007 (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

Complaints about Amanda Holden on Britain’s Got Talent

That’s because, according to some viewers at home expressing their views on Twitter, Amanda’s laugh apparently doesn’t always come off as genuine.

One social media user cursed as they demanded: “Amanda needs to stop with the OTT cackle FFS #BGT.”

Another viewer agreed with this claim, replying to the original tweeter: “Soooo annoying.” But they weren’t the only people to remark on Amanda’s “cackle”.

Amanda Holden cackles
Some viewers weren’t convinced (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

‘Beyond annoying’

Someone else pondered similarly: “Has Amanda always had this annoying cackle? #BritainsGotTalent #BGT.”

Has Amanda always had this annoying cackle?

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “Amanda’s fake cackle is beyond annoying #BGT.”

However, one person felt that statement was inaccurate, responding with a tweet that read: “It isn’t fake though. That’s her actual laugh. It is brilliant.”

However, going by her social media posts yesterday, Amanda was more concerned about celebrating King Charles’ coronation.

In her Instagram Stories she indicated she enjoyed a posh tea with her family, sharing video footage of cakes on a stand. She also gave fans a glimpse of a menu for coronation drinks specials. And in a pic of her and her two daughters on her main account, Amanda made it clear she was glad to see Charles crowned.

Amanda captioned her snap: “Celebrating the #KingCharles #coronation #longlivetheking.” Suggesting they felt the TV star shares a close likeness with her daughters, one commenter wrote:  “Which one of you is Amanda?”

Read more: BGT viewers feel ‘sick’ over contestant’s performance involving Amanda Holden

Britain’s Got Talent is next on the box on Sunday May 14, from 7.40pm, on ITV.

