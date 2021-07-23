Britain’s Favourite 90s Songs: Who were the Vengaboys and where did they come from?

The final episode in Channel 5‘s Britain’s Favourite 90s Songs covering 1999 airs this evening, Friday July 23 – and it will feature the Vengaboys!

The Eurodance group had an excellent 1999, racking up two number one singles hits in the UK.

But they actually first came to prominence in this country in November 1998 when We Like To Party reached number three in the charts.

Here’s what you need to know about the feel-good cheesy pop stars who are still much loved two decades on.

Everyone aboard the Venga bus! (Credit: Vengaboys YouTube)

Who are the Vengaboys?

The Vengaboys were the brainchild of Dutch music producers Danski and Delmundo, based in Rotterdam.

The line up included lead singer Kim Sasabone, Denise Post-Van Rijswijk, Robin Pors (often dressed in sailor garb), Yorick Bakker and ‘red cowboy’ Roy den Burger.

Read more: Love Island: The most dramatic recoupling moments after Hugo turns on Toby

Bakker and den Burger both left by 2002, with Donny Latupeirissa coming in.

The group went on hiatus for a few years but returned to performing in clubs by 2006.

The Vengaboys still like to party like it is 1999 (Credit: Vengaboys YouTube)

What Vengaboys songs were hits in 1999?

The Venga bus was already comin’ and everybody was already jumpin’ by the time 1999 rolled around.

And although We Like To Party is arguably their most memorable track – Up & Down also charted in the UK in 1998 – it was their 1999 releases which climbed to the top of the charts.

Over six months on after the release of We Love To Party came Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom in June 1999.

Read more: The Killing of Jean Hanlon on Channel 5: Who was she and where is her killer?

We’re Going to Ibiza rapidly followed in August 1999 as the sixth and final single from The Party Album.

The Vengaboys also charted in the UK later that year with Kiss (When the Sun Don’t Shine). But although that single still fared well by reaching number three, the Vengaboys’ chart peak had passed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Europe’s #1 Party Act (@vengaboys)

Where are they now?

The Vengaboys are still going, having toured Australia and New Zealand, and supported Steps in recent years.

They released their third studio EP, The Platinum Album, in 2020 to mark two decades since their biggest successes.

Reports suggest they have sold 25 million records worldwide during their runs.

– Britain’s Favourite 90s Songs airs on Channel 5, tonight (Friday July 23), at 10pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.