Britain Get Singing, a new musical extravaganza, is heading to ITV this festive season.

The line-up for the new show has been announced today (Thursday, October 13), and we can’t wait!

Tasha and Andrew from Love Island will be taking part in the show (Credit: ITV)

Britain Get Singing to launch on ITV

Earlier today, ITV revealed details on the exciting new TV show coming to screens this Christmas.

The 90-minute long star-studded musical extravaganza will be airing on ITV this festive season, supporting ITV’s mental health campaign, Get Britain Talking.

Stars from some of ITV’s biggest shows will be taking to the stage to show off their vocals as they aim to impress both the judges and the audience at home.

The shows involved in this spectacular sing-off event include Loose Women, Love Island, Emmerdale, The Chase, and Coronation Street.

Not only will the show feature the stars giving their best vocal performances, but will also feature them talking about their own experiences with mental health.

Jenny will be taking part in the show too (Credit: ITV)

Who will be taking part in Britain Get Singing?

So who’s going to be taking part in the special musical event this Christmas?

Representing Love Island will be Tasha Ghouri, Paige Thorne, and Antigoni Buxton.

Danica Taylor, Tasha’s boyfriend Andrew Le Page, and runner-up Luca Bish will also be singing with them.

Taking part on behalf of The Chase will be Darragh Ennis and Anne Hegerty. Jenny Ryan will be joining the also.

The Loose Women hitting the stage this Christmas will be Linda Robson, Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards, Judi Love, Denise Welch, and Kelle Bryan.

Lisa Riley, Mark Charnock, Daisy Campbell, Jay Kontzle, Lawrence Robb, Bradley Johnson, and Olivia Bromley are the Emmerdale stars taking part.

A Coronation Street contingent featuring Michael Le Vell, Sue Devaney, Daniel Brocklebank, Rob Mallard, Jodie Prenger, and Channique Sterling-Brown will also be hoping to win.

Denise and Brenda are some of the Loose Women taking part (Credit: ITV)

ITV’s unmissable new musical extravaganza

Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, spoke about commissioning the new show.

“Our viewers’ favourite famous faces are ready to pull out all the stops in a bid to impress the audience and our stellar panel of judges,” she said.

“Britain Get Singing is sure to add some much-needed Christmas magic to screens later this year.”

Susie Braun, ITV’s Director of Social Purpose also spoke about the new show.

She said: “Since it launched in 2019, Britain Get Talking has seen over a hundred of the nation’s best-loved celebrities encouraging the nation to connect with each other.

“Britain Get Singing will see even more join that number as part of this Christmas treat with an important message: we can all nurture our mental wellbeing by getting together.”

The managing director of Lifted Entertainment said: “We’re pleased to be working with Britain Get Talking to bring this warm, humour-packed talent show to ITV’s Christmas schedule.”

Britain Get Singing will air later this year on ITV and ITV Hub.

