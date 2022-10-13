This Morning viewers make same complaint as ‘national treasure’ David Jason appears on show

This Morning today (Thursday, October 13) saw “national treasure” Sir David Jason appear on the show to talk about his new festive memoir.

However, viewers had a very similar complaint to make about the Only Fools and Horses legend’s stint on the programme.

David Jason on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcome Sir David onto the show.

The acting veteran, 82, was on the show to discuss his new festive memoir – The Twelve Dels of Christmas.

Sir David also spoke about his own favourite Only Fools and Horses Christmas moment (when the coach blows up in The Jolly Boys Outing from 1989).

During his interview, David spoke about how he is “half and half” with Christmas.

He said that the Christmases when he was younger were “very romantic” and “all about religion”. He went on to say it was all geared towards family time and to be together.

Phillip then went on to say that David, through Only Fools and Horses, got the family together to watch TV on Christmas Day.

“The show itself was very family-orientated,” David said. “It always showed the ups and downs. It was never all romantic and wonderful.”

This Morning today viewers have same complaint to make

After his chat, viewers took to Twitter to complain about a very similar thing.

Many felt as though Sir David hadn’t had enough time on the programme, with some arguing that the Spin to Win segment shouldn’t have lasted so long as it ate into his interview.

“Good grief these callers! Let David Jason have more time for his chat. Triffic!” one viewer tweeted.

“Wonderful to hear Sir David talking. Nowhere near long enough,” another said.

“[Phil and Holly] could only find 10 mins to interview national treasure David Jason. Another reason to hate both of them,” a third ranted.

“Making David Jason sit there like a spare part while they play a stupid game. Waste of the guys time,” another wrote.

Sir David Jason talks Covid

The acting legend’s appearance on This Morning today came just a day after he opened up about his Covid battle.

During an interview on BBC Breakfast, Sir David spoke about how weak he was after he caught Covid in July.

“I got it seriously bad,” he said. “Because all the muscles weren’t working, I collapsed and I fell against the radiator.”

“I was so weak, I couldn’t get up.”

The star then went on to say that he spent fifteen minutes trying to get back up before he tried to get to the door to call for help.

“You know when you see a walrus if you watch David Attenborough, and they walk on land, they crawl on land? That’s what I did,” he said.

“But in order to do that, I had to use my head. So now I’m lying face down on the ground, and in order to get to the door – and the arms really weren’t working and the legs weren’t working – I was using my head to drag me to the door,” he continued.

Luckily, his wife arrived to help him up, but he claimed to have carpet burns on his face afterward!

