Bonnie Tyler has apologised to This Morning viewers following a social media backlash over her appearance on the ITV show yesterday.

Rock vocalist Bonnie, 71, was welcomed to Wednesday’s (April 12) show by co-hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

The iconic 1980s singer opened up about receiving an MBE from Prince William and why she’s not retiring anytime soon. But some of those watching at home felt let down by one particular aspect of her This Morning showing.

And now the Total Eclipse of the Heart star has reportedly admitted she is “incredibly disappointed” with the appearance herself.

Bonnie Tyler appeared on This Morning yesterday (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

What did viewers say about Bonnie Tyler on This Morning?

Unimpressed observers reckoned Bonnie wasn’t singing her unforgettable hit as she performed during yesterday’s programme.

One Twitter user claimed about the rendition: “Miming fail #ThisMorning #BonnieTyler.” Another wrote: “Wow what a let down with lip sync Bonnie Tyler #ThisMorning.”

And a third tweeted: “Bonnie Tyler can sing unfortunately she can’t mime #ThisMorning.” However, amid critical tweets, one fan defended her: “So Bonnie Tyler performed #TotalEclipseOfTheHeart on #ThisMorning and *shock horror* mimed to it. So what if she did? Leave her alone.”

Bonnie’s Total Eclipse of the Heart hit is a karaoke classic (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bonnie Tyler apology

Reportedly speaking to The Independent, representatives for Bonnie indicated she wasn’t well enough to perform live. The three-time Grammy nominated Welsh singer was said to have been suffering with a sore throat. The rep apparently said: “Bonnie is incredibly disappointed that she had to lip sync on ITV’s This Morning today.”

A representative for Bonnie Tyler has reportedly apologised (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

It was also added that her voice deteriorated further after being on This Morning and subsequently she could “hardly speak at all”. They continued: “Everyone should be assured that Bonnie’s voice is still very strong when she doesn’t have a cold, as anyone coming to any of her live shows this year will be able to hear for themselves.

Bonnie actually hates miming and never usually does it.

“She is very sorry if anyone felt let down by her having to mime, she actually hates miming and never usually does it, and is looking forward to her voice being back to its normal strength very soon.”

Oh dear! Bonnie Tyler forgets her words whilst miming on #thismorning #bonnietyler pic.twitter.com/Xynog5vphD — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) April 12, 2023

ED! has approached a representative for Bonnie Tyler for comment.

