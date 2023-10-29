EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has been secretly messaging his model ex according to reports. The Freddie Slater actor has reportedly even invited her to watch him strut his stuff on Strictly.

Pals of Bobby allegedly say he is still “absolutely besotted” with Waterloo Road star Tillie Amartey. They are said to have met through their modelling agency Unsigned.

Bobby Brazier is reportedly wooing his ex (Credit: Splash News)

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier texting his ex?

There have been pictures of the pair hugging and kissing before now. However, back in March, Tillie called time on their romance.

But it seems Bobby is determined to win her back. And he has been sending her messages asking her to come to Strictly to watch him perform.

A source claimed to The Sunday Mirror: “Bobby was really keen on her, but she decided to call time on the relationship, feeling they weren’t compatible. There was no big row and, as they have always been on/off, Bobby hasn’t given up.”

“He is doing all the running at the moment. Bobby is messaging Tillie constantly in between rehearsals and has also asked her to the Strictly studio.

“Tillie does really like him, but she is based in Manchester and hasn’t decided if she will come down to see him. She doesn’t want to fall back into something if she thinks it won’t work out for them in the long-term.”

ED! has contacted Bobby’s reps for comment.

According to reports Bobby Brazier has invited Tillie Amartey to the Strictly studios (Credit: Splash)

Bobby recently insisted he was fully focussed on dance partner Dianne Buswell and their place in the competition.

Speaking to The Sun, Bobby and Dianne discussed the fan attention that he has been getting recently. But does he read the thirsty DMs?

“I’ll pay attention to a few of them,” Bobby said. “But my eyes are focused on my Juliet, Dianne. She is unbelievable and performing every Saturday with her is so much fun,” he continued.

He went on to talk about the audience’s reaction to his partnership with Dianne. “I appreciate all the compliments and people thinking I’m a star – I’m in a fortunate position,” he said. “With social media, people seem to be enjoying the partnership and dances Dianne and I are doing.”

