Latest EastEnders spoilers can reveal that Sharon is left reeling as a mystery kidnapper takes her son Albie. With gangster Dorian demanding his money from Sharon, he seems like the prime suspect in the case.

But is all as it seems? And does dad Keanu know more than he’s letting on about Albie’s disappearance? Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Keanu tells Karen that he’s ready to make his move (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Keanu plots against Sharon

Keanu tells mum Karen that he intends to put a plan into action soon. Then, he asks Sharon if he can take Albie to out before they leave for Abu Dhabi.

However, when Sharon says that there’s no time. he’s left feeling deflated.

Just then, Dorian arrives and threatens Sharon when she refuses to pay him a finder’s fee for the Pub, Pint and Fight event. When Keanu steps in, Sharon is furious at him for for meddling.

Sharon waits for Dorian to return and is surprised when Keanu turns up to back her up. Dorian arrives, with his heavies in tow. He warns Sharon that if she goes to the police, he knows where she and Albie live.

Keanu walks Sharon home, and whilst she’s distracted, he starts to put his plan into action. However, Karen later worries that he might be doing the wrong thing.

Keanu is on hand to take Albie out for the day (Credit: BBC)

Albie missing?

The next day, Keanu goes to Sharon’s to pick up Albie for a birthday party. However, Sharon is furious when she learns that Keanu made an excuse about the party and took Albie off elsewhere.

When Keanu arrives back on the Square, he tells Sharon that something terrible has happened. He says that he took Albie to the park and, after turning his back for a second, Albie was gone!

Sharon is distraught to learn that Albie has gone missing (Credit: BBC)

Keanu points the finger

As the police launch an investigation into Albie’s disappearance, the residents of Walford organise a search party. After being questioned by the police, Keanu points out to Sharon that Dorian already issued a threat to her and Albie.

Horrified, Sharon realises that Dorian could be behind Albie’s kidnapping. She tells the police her suspicions.

Later, at home, as Sharon and Keanu try to comfort each other, Zack finds a note pushed through the door. The note demands £50,000 for Albie’s safe return. But is all as it seems?

