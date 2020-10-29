Bobby Ball will be remembered on this week’s Gogglebox following his death.

The Ball and Cannon star died in hospital on Wednesday (October 29) after testing positive for coronavirus.

Bobby appeared on the Channel 4 show in 2015 alongside Lee Mack and Sally Bretton in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Bobby Ball appeared on Gogglebox in 2015 in aid of Stand Up To Cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Will Gogglebox pay tribute to Bobby Ball?

A spokesperson for the show said: “A tribute line has been recorded and will be in this week’s episode.”

Tributes have poured in on social media after news broke of Bobby’s death.

Read more: Bobby Ball: Tommy Cannon pays tribute to ‘good friend’ after death

His Ball and Cannon co-star and close friend Tommy Cannon said he’s “devastated”.

Bobby died after testing positive for coronavirus (Credit: Perry Smylie / Flynetpictures.com / SplashNews.com)

How did Bobby Ball die?

A statement released on behalf of his family confirmed Bobby was taken to hospital “for tests as he started with breathing problems”.

He later tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement also said: “His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

“She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby.”

Tributes have poured in for Bobby on social media (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Yvonne added: “I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous.”

Meanwhile, celebrities paid tribute to Bobby on Twitter.

So heartbroken to read about the passing of comedy legend Bobby Ball.

Comedian Jason Manford wrote: “So heartbroken to read about the passing of comedy legend Bobby Ball. Such a hilarious man.

“The comedy community is a poorer place without him.”

Les Dennis said: “Just heard the sad news that the wonderful Bobby Ball has died.

“He was a true entertainer with real funny bones. Thoughts with Tommy,Yvonne and his family at this sad time. RIP Bobby.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.