Bobby Ball has been called a “good friend” by his Cannon and Ball co-star Tommy Cannon after his death.

Bobby died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday (October 28) after testing positive for coronavirus.

Tommy Cannon 'devastated' by Bobby Ball's death

What did Tommy Cannon say?

His good friend Tommy said in a statement: “Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated.”

How did Bobby Ball die?

A statement from his family confirmed Bobby was taken to hospital “for tests as he started with breathing problems”.

They added that at first “it was thought to be a chest infection” however, he later tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement also said: “His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

Bobby Ball died in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

Bobby Ball tested positive for coronavirus

“She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby.

“They know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.

So heartbroken to read about the passing of comedy legend Bobby Ball.

“Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority.”

Meanwhile, his wife Yvonne said: “I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous.”

Celebrities have began paying tribute on Twitter following the news.

Tributes poured in on social media for Bobby Ball

Who paid tribute to Bobby Ball?

Comedian Jason Manford wrote: “So heartbroken to read about the passing of comedy legend Bobby Ball. Such a hilarious man.

“The comedy community is a poorer place without him.”

In addition, Les Dennis said: “Just heard the sad news that the wonderful Bobby Ball has died.

“He was a true entertainer with real funny bones. Thoughts with Tommy,Yvonne and his family at this sad time. RIP Bobby.”

Nick Knowles added: “Sad news Bobby Ball has died.

“I went to see C&B when they were at the top of their game in the west end – he just had funny bones RIP.”

Sherrie Hewson tweeted: “Heartbroken that my gorgeous funny talented generous friend Bobby Ball has gone.

“He made me laugh more than anyone I know. Love you Bobs.”

