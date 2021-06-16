Black Summer season 2 on Netflix: Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Black Summer is returning for season 2, and the fight for survival is only just beginning.

The zombie apocalypse series is turning the drama up to 11, as it turns out the undead is the least of anyone’s problems.

So what exactly is the series about? What did we miss in season one and what lies ahead?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Black Summer about?

Black Summer, set in the same world as Z-Nation, follows the story of Rose, who is desperate to find her daughter.

In the midst of a zombie apocalypse, she teams up with other survivors in a bid to find her.

Together, they head to a football stadium under the promise that the army will get them to safety.

But things are never that easy – and their mission to get there comes with risking their lives.

The zombie apocalypse is getting harder to survive (Credit: Netflix)

What happened in the season one finale?

In the season one finale, Rose successfully finds her daughter as she reaches the stadium.

Taken by a transport van, others had become protective of the young teen as they looked for safety.

Unfortunately, arriving at the stadium, the army isn’t there – as they were overrun by hordes of the undead.

This leads to a huge battle between the zombies and the remaining survivors.

If you’re bitten or die, you reanimate as a zombie as a result.

Consequently, sadly many suffer this fate, including some of Rose’s team.

Who is in the Black Summer cast?

Jaime King (Sin City, White Chicks) leads the cast as Rose.

And then there’s the rest of the survivors – Justin Chu Cary, Christine Lee, Kelsey Flower and Sal Velez Jr.

Justin plays Spears, a former criminal who has taken on the identity of a soldier he killed.

Christine plays sun, a woman from North Korea desperate to be reunite with her mother.

Kelsey completes the cast as Lance, a loner with no family.

Black Summer season 2 launches June 17th on Netflix.

Will they survive the latest obstacles ahead? (Credit: Netflix)

