Binky Felstead has welcomed her third baby, it has been reported, with husband Max Darnton sharing a cryptic post to apparently ‘confirm’ the news.

Over the weekend, Binky revealed that she had gone into labour with the baby – her second with Max. Sharing a picture of herself smiling in hospital, with monitors on her bump, Binky said: “Here we gooooooooo.”

And today’s post (April 17) by Max has seen the couple’s famous friends and their fans flocking to the comments section to offer their congratulations.

Binky Felstead ‘welcomes third baby’

The Made In Chelsea legend and husband Max are thought to have welcomed their second bundle of joy. Max shared a picture of his wife sitting on a fence in a field. He accompanied the picture with a caption praising Binky, calling her a “champion”.

And, if she’s been in labour since she last posted, then she certainly deserves a medal! Max included the heart eye emoji and the kiss face emoji at the end of his post. And famous pal Ryan Libbey appeared to further confirm the news as he posted: “Congrats!”

The baby, a little boy, is the couple’s second child together. They are already parents to two-year-old son Wolfie. Binky also has a daughter, India, who is five, from her relationship with Josh Patterson.

Fans were quick to send their love to the family. One said: “Yay! Congratulations to you and Binky for the safe arrival of your baby boy. Wishing you all the best.”

Another commented: “Congratulations to you both.”

A third said: “Congratulations – can’t wait to see your beautiful little boy.”

ED! has contacted Binky’s rep for comment.

Binky Felstead and husband Max are thought to have welcomed their second baby boy (Credit: Splash News)

Royal connections for Binky’s baby boy

Binky had checked into the £5,900-a-night Lindo Wing over the weekend to give birth to the baby. Of course, it’s the plush wing at London’s St Mary’s Hospital where the Princess of Wales welcomed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

It’s also where Princess Diana gave birth to Princes William and Harry.

