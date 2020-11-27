Bill Bailey seems to have been testing the patience of his Strictly pro partner Oti Mabuse during rehearsals.

The comedian has impressed with his dancing skills in the BBC competition so far. Indeed, he and Oti have secured three second-place finishes on the scoreboard in the five weeks they’ve been performing.

That’s led some observers tipping the pair to eventually top the table and maybe win the entire series.

But despite their popularity, there’s still a long way to go until they secure the Glitterball trophy.

Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey have been a hit on Strictly (Credit: Strictly / YouTube)

And although Bill may have won over the judges and plenty of viewers, he still has to keep Oti happy.

As the winner of last year’s series alongside Kelvin Fletcher, Oti clearly has demanding standards.

It’s not the tea that’s the problem. It’s how long it takes.

Bill has certainly matched up to them so far – but he can’t afford to slack off or dawdle.

And so he may have to give up a treat he enjoys during rehearsals which might prove too much of a distraction.

Bill and Oti were in good spirits on Morning Live (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Why Bill Bailey has been ‘dawdling’ during Strictly rehearsals

That treat? A lovely cuppa. Bill and Oti made an appearance on Morning Live earlier today (Friday, November 27) – and she hinted Bill’s fondness for a brew can cut into their time training together.

She joked Bill can take his time during rehearsal breaks, making the most of his rest periods.

And that coping method was a familiar one to Morning Live host Gethin Jones, another former Strictly star.

“When I was on the show when it was black and white many years ago, if I got a break from training, I would really take my time,” Gethin admitted.

“A little bird tells me, Oti, that Bill likes a break. Is that right?”

Bill Bailey ‘likes a break’, according to Gethin Jones’ source (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Oti chuckled: “Honestly, he does this thing all the time of making tea. But it’s not the tea that’s the problem. It’s how long it takes.”

She continued: “He’ll walk the longest route [to have a sip] of tea, And I say, ‘Look, it’s just here’. And he’ll just walk around.”

An amused Bill insisted: “You can’t rush it. You can’t rush a cup of tea, am I right, Gethin?”

Gethin agreed – and suggested Bill milk his downtime even more.

“Make the most of it Bill, make the most of the rest that you need,” Gethin replied.

– Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday, November 28, on BBC One from 7.15pm

