I’m A Celebrity will see its first famous face booted out of the castle tonight (Friday, November 27) and odds suggest it will be one of the women.

Viewers have been casting their votes for their pick to go – and several names have been tipped to leave.

But according to the bookies, the first celeb to depart the ITV series will almost certainly be female.

However, not everyone agrees. Former I’m A Celeb contestants and show pundits believe other campmates are in the mix and under threat of leaving.

Who will be first out on I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m a Celebrity viewers say it’s ‘karma’ as Shane Richie struggles in Bushtucker Trial

Bookies odds on I’m A Celebrity

Nonetheless, the bookies seem confident to put their money where their mouth is. And that could spell bad news for half of the show’s female contestants.

According to Bet365, Hollie Arnold is still the favourite to be eliminated, despite her Bushtucker trial performance last night.

She and Shane Richie struggled during the Wicked Waterways challenge and won only a few meals for camp.

And while many fans focused on the ‘karma’ Shane was receiving, that may still not save Hollie.

I’m A Celebrity betting is not looking good for Hollie Arnold (Credit: ITV)

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers thrilled as Giovanna Fletcher becomes new camp leader

There are 11/10 odds on her being the first contestant to go.

Who else is in danger of leaving I’m A Celebrity?

Ruthie Henshall is not far behind Hollie in the bookies’ reckoning though. Bet365 makes her the second favourite to be axed, at 2/1.

Victoria Derbyshire (9/1) rounds out the four perceived to be the most in trouble. However, with so much daylight between her odds and those of Hollie and Ruthie, Victoria seems like an outside shot.

Russell Watson is rated the male contestant mostly likely to leave, at 10/1.

Will Ruthie Henshall take a final bow? (Credit: IAC YouTube)

However, former Kings of the Jungle Tony Blackburn and Christopher Biggins have tipped other stars to be chopped.

They appeared on Good Morning Britain earlier today to discuss their elimination picks.

Tony reflected: “It could well be AJ [who leaves] but I don’t think so. I don’t think we’ve seen a lot of Mo Farah so it could be him. I really don’t know! They’re all so nice. It’s a very difficult one this year.”

Biggins, however, was more inclined to believe a woman could be on the way.

He said: “I think it could be a woman to go out tonight. It could be AJ or I think it could be Ruthie, funnily enough.”

– I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9pm on ITV

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.