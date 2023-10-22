Big Brother: Kerry breaks down as she makes sad confession following crowd’s chants to get her out

Big Brother star Kerry breaks down in tears tonight (Sunday, October 22) as she makes a sad confession following the events of Friday’s eviction.

Fans have turned on Kerry in recent days – and made their feelings very clear during Friday night’s show.

“Get Kerry out!” (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Friday night’s eviction

On Friday, Zak was evicted from the Big Brother house. He was up against Henry, however, the viewers opted to save 25-year-old Henry instead.

However, the eviction isn’t the only thing that’s got viewers talking.

As AJ and Will spoke to the house on Friday night, the crowd made their feelings about Kerry known.

The crowd could be heard chanting “Get Kerry out!” during the eviction – leading to some hilarious reactions from some of the housemates.

Kerry’s reaction to the chanting wasn’t really shown, however, tonight she will make her feelings about it clear.

Kerry addresses the chanting tonight (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother housemate Kerry breaks down in tears

Tonight we will finally see Kerry’s reaction to the chanting aimed at her during Friday’s show.

During tonight’s show, Kerry heads to the Diary Room to speak to Big Brother about the chanting.

“I don’t really know what to do now,” she says. “They were chanting Get Kerry Out and it sounded like there was about 50,000 people. It just felt a bit rubbish and you think, oh god, what’s my son going through? What’s my family going through?

“If there’s anyone out there that’s a big Zak fan, they’re not going to be very happy with me. So I’m hoping it’s that,” she then says.

She then tearfully admits, “It’s really tough”.

Tom and Jenkin discuss the chants (Credit: ITV)

Will the chanting turn the Big Brother housemates against Kerry?

Meanwhile, Kerry’s housemates will discuss the chanting during tonight’s show.

Out in the garden, Jenkin and Tom discuss the chants – and what it could mean. “You don’t want to listen to the crowd, you want to create your own judgement but then you have to sit back and think…,” Jenkin says.

“I’m not going to change my opinion, I like Kerry,” Tom then says. “I do think she over exaggerates a lot of the time, her reactions and responses to things because she’s obviously been watching this show for years.”

Will the housemates turn on Kerry after hearing the crowds chanting?

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

