Big Brother favourite Jordan set to face shock romance triangle with TWO housemates?: ‘Anything is possible’

Could Big Brother UK star Jordan be set to face a shock romance triangle with TWO of his housemates?

A relationship expert who has been studying the series certainly seems to think so!

Is romance brewing between Jordan and Henry? (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK favourite Jordan to face shock romance triangle?

Heart Bingo’s relationship expert and co-founder of dating app So Syncd, Louella Alderson has been watching Big Brother, and has shared her thoughts on some of the housemates.

The relationship expert is of the opinion that Jordan could be set for not one, but two romances within the house this series.

Jordan and Henry have grown close during their time in the house. Now, Louella believes that something romantic could develop between them.

“Even though they’ve only known each other for a short time, they seem to really understand each other on a deeper level. Their shared sense of humour and easy banter is a testament to their connection,” she said.

“It’s natural for emotions to be heightened in the unique environment of Big Brother, but it’s clear that Henry and Jordan truly have a special bond that goes beyond the game.”

WIll Chanelle and Jordan fall for each other? (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother UK star Jordan to get with Henry? Or someone else…?

“Jordan has yet to express his feelings about Henry in a romantic way, but it’s clear he enjoys Henry’s company and is drawn to him,” Louella continued.

“It’ll be interesting to see if their connection continues to grow and potentially evolve into something more romantic,” she then said.

However, some viewers have been speculating that some sort of romance is blossoming between Jordan and Chanelle too.

“Jordan and Chanelle’s connection appears to be a playful dynamic with flirty banter. While it’s clear there is a level of friendship between them, it doesn’t seem to be romantic at this point,” Louella said.

“However, in the unique environment of Big Brother, anything is possible, and feelings can change quickly,” she then added.

Will Jordan find love on Big Brother? (Credit: ITV)

Will Jordan fall for Chanelle? Or Henry?

Louanna then continued. “Both Jordan and Chanelle are single and have been spending a lot of time together in the house, so there is always a chance for something more to develop between them.

“However, it’s more likely that their relationship will remain a strong friendship, as they seem to have more of a brother-sister dynamic,” she then said.

“Jordan and Henry appear to have a stronger connection than Jordan and Chanelle, but only time will tell as the dynamics of relationships in the Big Brother house are always changing.”

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

