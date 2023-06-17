BGT winner Viggo Venn has last laugh with amazing new project

Following his surprise victory on BGT, the show’s latest winner Viggo Venn is already bagging exciting new projects.

For winning the show, the Norewiegan comedian took home £250,000 and will perform at the Royal Variety Performance on November 30 at the Royal Albert Hall.

With hopes of a long career, Viggo has announced that he will be embarking on a huge nationwide UK tour.

BGT winner Viggo Venn announces a 20-date UK tour (Credit: YouTube)

Viggo’s tour will be full of surprises

Viggo’s upcoming UK tour, titled British Comedian, will visit 20 venues across the country.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can expect a show “full of fun, quirkiness, and surprises”.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Viggo revealed that his signature attire, which consists of hi-vis vests, is already making an impact on his fans. “I have been receiving thousands of videos on Instagram from young and old dancing around in hi-vis vests and nothing makes me happier!” he said.

Viggo continued: “Can’t wait to meet people and go on a highly visible UK tour! (I will bring Viggo-vests with me, if you forget yours!)”

His tour is scheduled to start in Milton Keynes on October 23. Following his debut show, he will perform in various other cities including London, Brighton, Glasgow, and Leeds, to name a few.

Viggo’s upcoming shows will be full of surprises (Credit: YouTube)

Viggo broke his silence following his backlash

Even though Viggo won the hearts of many viewers and received the most votes, he still faced a lot of backlash following his BGT win.

Appearing on Lorraine, he broke his silence about being booed on the final.

“It’s not my fault that I won, it’s the British public,” he said. “I was kinda hoping I didn’t win because it would be so embarrassing but I was very happy when they said it. I was like ‘what’.”

Viggo, however, did praise the British public by saying they “have such a sense of ridiculous humour”.

Viggo Venn appreciates the UK’s sense of humour (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: BGT hit by hundreds of Ofcom complaints following backlash over winner