BGT: Ultimate Magician viewers were all left saying the same thing about the show after watching Stephen Mulhern host.

The TV legend took to the iconic BGT stage last night to present the magical spin-off show (December 18).

And fans did not hold back when it came to sharing their thoughts.

Stephen hosted BGT: Ultimate Magician last night

BGT: Ultimate Magician premiered last night and saw some of Britain’s Got Talent’s most iconic magicians go head-to-head to bag a £50,000 jackpot prize.

Instead of BGT’s usual presenting duo Ant and Dec, pal Stephen took on the reigns to present the spellbinding spectacular show.

Regular judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams all returned to the judging panel too, as well as guest judge Penn Jillette, who was standing in for Simon Cowell.

Viewers watching BGT: Ultimate Magician say same thing about Stephen

Shortly after the show finished, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about the special.

“We need more #BGTMagic I loved it and I love @StephenMulhern hosting,” one viewer penned.

Another added: “Absolutely loving this! We need more shows like this on TV… maybe your next series Stephen?”

Similarly a third tweeted: “Please can we have more of @StephenMulhern #BGTMagic @BGT.”

Viewers also called on Stephen to be made a permanent presenter on BGT with one fan claiming, “it just makes sense”.

“Happy to have Stephen back on BGT,” one smitten fan wrote.

Someone else tweeted: “Stephen Mulhern should’ve hosted this all along, it just makes sense.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third viewer added: “Stephen Mulhern should present BGT forever.”

It was announced a few months ago that Stephen was to replace Ant and Dec on the BGT spin-off show (Credit: ITV)

Stephen replaces Ant and Dec on BGT

In October it was announced that Ant and Dec were not going to appear on Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician due to illness.

Metro reported the pair “postponed all work commitments” at the time. They had just returned from filming in South Africa for the all-stars series of I’m A Celebrity.

According to reports, Ant and Dec were suffering with “flu-like symptoms”.

Additionally, the website claims they were “bedbound”.

As a result, Stephen had to step in and fill in for the Geordie duo, with a spokesperson telling ED!: “Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover.

“Sadly, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician.

“Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in.”

