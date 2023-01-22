Bruno Tonioli x Simon Cowell
The BGT judges are having a bit of a shake-up this season, it’s been reported, and it seems the drinks are on Bruno Tonioli, as the former Strictly star reportedly lands a £850,000 payday.

Bruno, 67, is likely replacing comedian David Walliams on the new series of Britain’s Got Talent.

And it’s alleged that Bruno has landed a substantial pay rise to return to Saturday night television – around triple his Strictly pay.

Bruno Tonioli at Sister Act premiere
Bruno has reportedly tripled his salary (Credit: Splash News)

BGT judges: Bruno triples salary?

The Sun on Sunday claims Bruno will land a £850,000 pay cheque for joining Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden on the panel.

He’s managed to triple his UK Strictly salary and beat off strong competition.

A Britain’s Got Talent insider claimed to the publication: “Friends say Bruno is ecstatic to return to prime-time Saturday night TV in the UK.

“He’s managed to triple his UK Strictly salary and beat off strong competition from favourite-for-the-job Alan Carr, who is friends with a lot of the cast and crew,” they then added.

It is thought that Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke earn around £250,000 per season of Strictly.

While it was initially suggested Alan Carr was joining the programme, Cowell was thought to be pushing for Bruno to join the panel.

Britain's Got Talent judging panel 2022
David Walliams reportedly quit the judging panel last year (Credit: ITV)

Why did Bruno quit Strictly?

Bruno decided to quit Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, after 18 years on the role.

He would juggle the UK edition of the show with Dancing With The Stars, the US version.

He revealed that his decision to quit stemmed from the frequent flights between America and England while both the shows aired.

Bruno Tonioli - Strictly
Bruno quit Strictly in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

“I just couldn’t do the flying any more,” he said last year. “I don’t know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it’s a miracle. I have no idea what it did to my health, don’t go there!”

Bruno added that, while it did take its toll, he was grateful for the opportunities Strictly gave him.

“Strictly changed my life, it was like being born again,” he then said. “I was a successful choreographer but this was like going back to the beginning as a performer. I loved it.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

