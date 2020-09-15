BGT and ITV have stood by Ashley Banjo and Diversity after backlash over their Black Lives Matter performance.

The dance group sparked divided opinions with their routine, which referenced the death of George Floyd in America.

More than 21,000 people complained about the dance, however, thousands have shown their support to the group.

BGT has stood by Ashley Banjo and Diversity after backlash over their Black Lives Matter performance (Credit: ITV)

Read more: BGT: Ratings ‘drop by 500,000 a week after Diversity controversy’

ITV has now issued a statement on the performance.

What did ITV say about Diversity and their BGT performance?

An ITV spokesman said: “Britain’s Got Talent has always been an inclusive show…

“…which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.

The performance has been praised by many despite the backlash (Credit: ITV)

“Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain.

“Their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

It comes after some viewers threatened to boycott the programme after Diversity’s dance, which they said shouldn’t have been on the family show.

Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent.

The powerful performance recreated a white police officer kneeling on Ashley.

Mr Floyd died after white officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for eight minutes.

The routine also featured backing dancers dressed in riot gear while the group also took the knee during it.

Ashley Banjo has spoken out against the “hate” messages (Credit: ITV)

The performance also referenced the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Ashley responded to criticism and insisted “silence was never and will never be an option”.

He also recently revealed he has received racist abuse and threats following their routine.

What did Ashley Banjo say?

Ashley, who’s filling in for Simon Cowell on the show, said on Instagram: “It’s been a lot, everything from racial abuse to threats, to just some really nasty stuff.

“I’m not going to give light to it, I’m not going to give it any more time than it deserves.”

Despite the criticism, many viewers felt tearful over the routine and praised the group.

One person said on Twitter: “You are AMAZING – what a powerful message on BGT tonight.

Read more: Ashley Banjo laughs off BGT backlash with heartwarming family photo after ‘racist threats’

“You had me in tears and here’s to #BlackLivesMatter, let’s keep fighting this fight for equality.”

Another wrote: “That @Diversity_Tweet performance on #BGT has me in tears. So powerful, so timely, so perfect. Thank you @AshleyBanjo for your art.”

Like this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.