BGT has welcomed Bruno Tonioli as the new judge, but some viewers have issued the show with a warning.

Britain’s Got Talent took to social media to announce that choreographer Bruno will be replacing former judge David Walliams.

Sharing a snap of him behind the red buzzer, the BGT caption, read: “Let’s give a big #BGT welcome to our new Judge, @BrunoTonioli! @ITV @WeAreSTV #BGT.”

They then posted another snap of Bruno, alongside his fellow judges with the caption: “He joins fellow Judges @SimonCowell, @AmandaHolden, @aleshaofficial and our hosts @antanddec on their search for Britain’s BEST talents! @ITV @WeAreSTV #BGT.”

While Bruno will certainly bring his expertise to the show, some fans have branded BGT’s news a “big mistake”.

Taking to the comment section, one person said: “That’s a lot of viewers lost then. He thinks he’s more important than the acts. A big. big mistake.”

A second wrote: “You’ve made a big mistake @SimonCowell. You should read the comments below!! Public not happy.”

“#alancarr would have been much better. The show is now unwatchable. Big mistake,” another added.

A fourth person said: “And it’s a NO from me and many many many other viewers due to change of judge sorry @ITV and @BGT but you made a big big HUGE mistake there…”

And a fifth wrote: “Think you’ve made one heck of a mistake by all these comments Simon Cowell. Bring on Alan Carr!!!!!!”

Despite the criticism, not all fans felt BGT’s new judge was a bad choice.

One person said: “Love Bruno great choice.”

“We will miss David but welcome Bruno,” a second said.

A third user wrote: “If the show could survive with David, it can certain survive with Bruno. Might be worth tuning back into it now.”

And a fourth added: “Great to see you Bruno!”

Why did David Walliam’s leave BGT?

In November 2022, reports claimed that David would be stepping down from his position at BGT after he was forced to apologise for making offensive comments about contestants.

A source told The Sun at the time: “He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it just feels like time to move on.

“His team have quietly been having conversations over the past few days where it has been made clear that David is readying himself to step down – and then producers will start to think about who might replace him.

“His exit might not be popular with fans who adore him, but for David it appears that now, after an amazing ten years on the show, it is the right time to move on.”

However, it’s unclear whether David will return to the show in the future.

