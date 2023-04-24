BGT judge Amanda Holden may reportedly be setting her sights on a move to the US, while winners Diversity are set for a return to the UK series this year.

Dance group Diversity won the show in 2009, and they have returned with a special performance every year since. But as one staple on the ITV show returns, Amanda – who has been a judge on the show since 2006 – could be setting her sights on the US, reports claim.

Diversity will return to BGT this year

Diversity star Perri Kiely told The Sun that the group has no plans to break tradition and will likely return to Britain’s Got Talent this year. He said: “At this point, it would be weird to break tradition and not go back, so I feel like it would be nice to get back on the stage where it all began.”

In 2020, BGT received 20,000 Ofcom complaints over Diversity’s Black Lives Matter performance. The group performed in tribute to George Floyd, who was killed by police in the US. ITV defended Diversity for the performance. The channel said Diversity is a “great example of the talent, creativity, and diversity of modern Britain”.

Perri confirmed ITV has asked the group to return. Diversity will feature on the show later this year with another special performance.

Amanda Holden ‘seriously contemplating’ a move to the States

The news about Diversity’s return follows reports that Amanda is “seriously contemplating” a move to the States. According to The Sun, Amanda could have plans to move stateside after putting her London home on the market.

Amanda’s daughter, Lexi, 17, is also reportedly looking at three universities in the States as Amanda is keen to help her settle abroad. A source told The Sun that Amanda has even visited the set of America’s Got Talent. The source said: “She fitted in really well; the dynamic with the three women worked. Producers traditionally always have a Brit on the panel.” They also added: “Amanda’s had interest from a couple of top agents too. It just feels like now could be the time to make the leap. Some exciting conversations are being had.”

It’s unclear if Amanda would fly back and forth between the UK and the US to film Britain’s Got Talent if she does make the move.

