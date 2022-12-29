BGT bosses have given the show a shake up for 2023, it’s been reported, with a format change and a brand-new judge lined up to replace David Walliams.

For the first time in three years, it’s reported the judges will head up north, holding auditions in Manchester.

For the past two series, due to the pandemic, filming has taken place at the London Palladium.

BGT 2023: David Walliams’ replacement lined up?

Meanwhile, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon will no longer be joined by David, it’s been claimed.

A new judge is expected to be announced soon, with filming starting in January.

Bookies’ favourites include Mo Gilligan, Iain Stirling and Joe Lycett.

Producers also decided to add another exciting element to the format – friends and family can now nominate their talented loved ones, it’s been reported.

Speaking to The Sun, an ITV source claimed: “Nominate an act has essentially unearthed a whole new pool of talent.

“Viewers had become critical of the amount of ‘recycled’ acts that had appeared on other Got ­Talents or were already on the pro circuit, but the new process has already sourced some good undiscovered talent.

“Being able to audition in ­Manchester also effectively unlocks the North. Some acts just couldn’t afford the travel for a whole troop or choir, for example. It’s all gearing up for a really great new series, now all the pandemic restrictions have lifted too.”

And and Dec will join the judges at the auditions at The Lowry in Salford, it’s claimed.

What did David Walliams do?

David has reportedly stepped down from his role on the show.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian allegedly made derogatory comments about contestants of the show in leaked voice notes during the 2020 auditions.

It was reported by The Guardian that David had called an elderly contestant a rude word, as well as sexual remarks about a woman.

When fans took to social media to voice their annoyance, David released a statement.

In it, he said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

