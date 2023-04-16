BGT 2023 saw Bruno Tonioli make his debut as a talent show judge on ITV last night (Saturday April 15).

The former Strictly Come Dancing mainstay, 67, made an immediate impression in his new telly role as he sounded his Golden Buzzer during a performance by Ugandan dance troupe Ghetto Kids.

But while Bruno was certainly a hit with that act and many of his fans watching at home, not everyone was as pleased to see him on the panel.

BGT 2023 has seen Bruno Tonioli make his debut on the judging panel (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

Indeed, some viewers have taken to social media to make their preference for ex judge David Walliams over the Italian choreographer very clear.

And some Twitter and Instagram users have even gone as far to suggest they will turn off this series because they won’t be able to watch without David on the programme.

Some viewers claim to be waving goodbye to BGT this year due to David Walliams’ absence (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

BGT 2023 news

Devoted supporters of David were making their feelings known online about the big BGT change while yesterday evening’s episode was still airing.

“Bring David back,” moaned one fan on Instagram, who received a reply from someone else urging them: “Give Bruno a bloody chance!”

Others indicated David’s involvement was crucial when it came to deciding on their weekend entertainment.

“Watched every series but won’t be watching this one with Bruno on it,” one Twitter user insisted.

Another tweeted, adding a crying emoji to their words: “Gonna be so different with no David.”

“So excited! But a little sad because it’s going to be different without David,” posted before the show.

Someone else echoed that thought: “Won’t be the same without David, he was so funny and my favourite!”

Meanwhile someone else added: “I still want David back!”

And another fan commented on an Ant and Dec Insta snap on Saturday afternoon: “I’ll record it so I can fast forward through Bruno. David Williams will be missed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruno Tonioli (@brunotonioliofficial)

‘No David, no BGT’

Elsewhere on social media, more people were even more insistent they have no intention of tuning in.

“Not watching #BGT because David Walliams is not there,” one person harrumphed. “Without him showing off and being a silly [bleep] there’s no point.”

Someone else suggested the series was irrelevant without David on board. “No David, no BGT,” they posted alongside a crying emoji.

Meanwhile, another person wrote: “David Walliams made the show worth watching and this Bruno guy is so annoying to listen and watch! #BGT #BritainsGotTalent #ITV. I don’t think I want to watch the rest of the season…will be the first season in 14 years I don’t watch!”

And yet another lamented: “Guarantee the ratings this year for #BGT without David Walliams are going to absolutely plummet, watch this space.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV tonight, Sunday April 16, at 7.45pm.

