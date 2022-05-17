BGT 2022 winner odds for the 15th series of the show have been revealed.

Whoever wins Britain’s Got Talent 2022 will be the first champion of the competition since 2020, as the hit ITV show returns after two years away.

Could Born to Perform win BGT 2022? (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

BGT 2022

Bookies have revealed the favourites to win BGT 2022 – with only weeks to go before the final!

Thanks to BetVictor, we can reveal that the current favourites to win the competition are Born to Perform and singer Tom Ball.

Dance troupe Born to Perform from Northhampton is currently at 7/2 to win the competition.

Born to Perform is a disability-inclusive dance group that features people with different disabilities. Their ages range from 14 to 24.

Speaking to The Sun, the dance school said receiving the golden buzzer at their BGT audition was “the best day of ours and our students’ lives”.

Tom is also joint-favourite to win (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

BGT 2022 winners revealed?

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson for BetVictor said: “This year has seen an impressive amount of talent auditioned for the family-family talent show. We have seen many people audition with what they have learnt during lockdown.

“Born to Perform are favourites to win coming in at 7/2, they were awarded David Walliams’ golden buzzer of the series after he fell in love with the dance troupe following their inspired performance of Hairspray’s ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat.'”

He then continued, saying: “Their incredible performance has earned praise far and wide as they cemented their place amongst the favourites for this year.”

Tom Ball, the 23-year-old singer and school teacher from West Sussex is also a joint-favourite to win the competition.

He too stands at 7/2 to emerge victoriously.

The Freaks are amongst the favourites too (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Who will win this year’s show?

Speaking about Tom’s chances of winning BGT 2022, Sam said: “Tom received four ‘yeses’ and remains in with a shot at gaining a place in the live semi-finals.”

“Since his impressive audition he has been compared to Susan Boyle so he’s definitely one to watch,” he continued.

Amongst the other favourites to win this year’s competition are The Freaks, Voices of Armed Forces Children Choir, and The Phantom.

The Freaks are currently at 11/2 to win, whilst the VOAFCC are at 9/1.

The Phantom is at 20/1 to walk away from BGT 2022 victorious, as is Jamie Leahey.

Suzi Wild, the impressionist, currently has odds of 22/1 to win.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on Saturday (May 21) at 8pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

