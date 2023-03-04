Beyond Paradise fans turns emotional at Ruth Madoc’s final on-screen appearance

Viewers found Friday night’s Beyond Paradise an emotional affair.

The BBC crime drama, a spin-off of Death in Paradise, stars Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, who has returned to the UK to continue solving crimes.

But one scene left fans stunned, as one familiar face appeared on screen.

Ruth Madoc appears in Beyond Paradise

Ruth Madoc appeared briefly in a scene last night, as her final role before she died in December last year.

The Hi De Hi actress passed away aged 79, following an accident.

Very poignant seeing the late Ruth Madoc.

The Beyond Paradise Twitter page wrote a small message dedicated to Ruth after the show ended.

“It was our absolute pleasure to have the late Ruth Madoc in this episode, in her final onscreen role,” they wrote. “Sending lots of love to her family from all of us here.”

Fans were thrilled to see Ruth Madoc on screen once more (Credit: BBC)

And fans took to social media to share their emotions to see Ruth one last time.

“[It was] emotionally charged,” one person said. “Very poignant seeing the late Ruth Madoc.”

“Lovely to see Ruth Madoc one last time,” said a second.

“Very sad that she has passed but a final appearance,” a third said.

“I’d forgotten she was going to be in it, very nice surprise for my Friday evening!” agreed a fourth. “Fab actress. Loving the new series too!”

When did Ruth Madoc die?

After Ruth’s sad death, her agent issued a statement.

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc,” the statement read.

Ruth passed away in December 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

“Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday December 9 while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.

“A real legend of the British entertainment scene, she was one of a kind and a unique talent loved by many. She is gone far too soon. Our hearts are broken!

“Thoughts are with her daughter Lowri, her son Rhys and all of her family.”

