Beverley Callard shares heartbreaking reason behind new TV show: ‘They died in my arms’

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has made a heartbreaking confession recently. It comes ahead of her appearance on Don’t Look Down tonight (Tuesday, October 10).

The star is set to appear on the show alongside a host of famous faces, including Paddy McGuinness.

The new show, which is being done in support of Stand Up To Cancer, will see 10 celebrities tackle their fear of heights by completing physically and mentally demanding high-wire exercises and stunts in the Austrian Alps.

At the end of their training, the celebrities will then be tasked with attempting to walk along a wire across the London Stadium, home of the 2012 Olympics.

Ahead of her appearance on the show, Beverley then spoke to What to Watch about why she is doing the show.

“I had cancer when I was 32 – I’m absolutely fine now,” she then said.

“But a very dear friend of mine died in my arms a few years ago of cancer and another is suffering from bone cancer now. I even lost a very young dog to cancer,” she then continued.

“‘I think when you talk to people, it touches everybody in some way; even if it’s not touched them personally, it’s touched someone they love,” she then added.

What does Beverley do now?

Beverley’s appearance on the show comes a few years after she quit Coronation Street.

The now 66-year-old appeared on the show on and off between 1989 and 2020, playing the role of Liz McDonald.

Away from Corrie, Beverley appeared in Emmerdale in the 80s, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, and The Bill. Last year, she appeared on Meet the Richardsons.

Beverley is married to Jon McEwan, whom she married on 2010.

