Better began on BBC One last night (February 13) but viewers have already called out a “plot hole” in the new series.

The Leila Farzad series follows DI Lou Slack, a corrupt police officer who has worked with criminal Col McHugh for years.

But fans couldn’t help but call out “ridiculous” plot holes within the new series.

Better stars Leila Farzad as DI Lou Slack (Credit: BBC)

Better on BBC One: Viewers call out ‘ridiculous’ plot hole

In the first episode of Better, DI Lou Slack returned to work after her son, Owen, was left seriously ill in hospital.

On her first day, she went to the scene of a local robbery. And, because of her criminal links, she knew exactly who did it.

Noel Wilkes had a particularly recognisable set of teeth, and when she headed to the safe house he was in, he was holding his cousin hostage there.

Lou told the other officers that she had met Noel a few times and would go into the hostage situation, unarmed.

This is obviously because she knows Noel, but viewers at home thought it was ridiculous that her colleagues would just accept this.

Criminal Noel also asked Lou to look after his dog after he was arrested. And this viewers to think her colleagues would become suspicious of her.

Better viewers called the ‘ridiculous’ plotline in the first episode of the Andrew Buchan series (Credit: BBC)

‘They’d allow them to just chat like mates?’

As Lou spoke with Noel during a long scene where she convinced him to give himself up, viewers took to social media to rant about the ridiculousness of the storyline.

One viewer wrote: “There are about 10 police officers right outside. She discusses them both working for a gangster and leaves with the criminal’s dog without an ounce of suspicion she’s bent?!”

They’d allow them to just chat like mates without checking on them? What a load of [bleep]!

Another viewer added: “As if she’d be in that room chatting with an armed suspect.”

A third viewer said: “So nobody would be listening to the conversation?

“They’d allow them to just chat like mates without checking on them? What a load of [bleep]!”

A fourth viewer agreed: “The hostage scene was ridiculous!”

Another viewer summed it up: “So, the armed response unit are okay with leaving her in a room with an armed villain? Happy to just wait. And they can’t hear anything?”

Better continues on Monday, February 20 at 9pm on BBC One. All episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.

