Better is the newest BBC One crime drama and we have some BIG questions after that intense first episode.

Better follows DI Lou Slack, a corrupt police officer who realises she has to get her life back on track after a family tragedy.

There were dead bodies, threats, guns and hostages – and that was just episode one!

Here are all the questions we have after episode one of Better…

Lou's son, Owen, became very ill in the first episode of Better

Will Lou’s son make a full recovery?

In the first episode, Lou’s son, Owen, came down with what Lou and her husband Ceri thought was a virus.

It turned out that Owen was very ill with meningitis.

At first, it seemed like Owen was so ill that he wouldn’t make it out of the episode alive.

But he slowly improved, and Lou made a promise that she would get better as she saw her son on the brink of death.

Owen had to re-learn how to walk and was struggling to use his hands.

It’s clear that Owen is far off from being the teenager that he was once.

Will he make a full recovery, or will his health continue to decline?

Better on BBC One: Will Lou save her marriage?

From the start of the episode, it was clear that Lou (Leila Farzad) and Ceri’s marriage wasn’t on the best of terms.

Ceri clearly isn’t happy about Lou’s connections with Col McHugh, especially when it meant Lou was late to see Owen in the hospital.

Ceri made it clear that he didn’t want to go to Col’s house for his birthday, and wasn’t grateful to him for leading Lou down a life of crime.

If Lou can’t get free from Col, will she be able to keep her husband Ceri in her life?

It seems like Lou has to say goodbye to her corrupt ways, not only to save her son, but to save her marriage too.

Will Lou's colleague Esther become suspicious of her?

Will Lou’s colleagues find out about her double life?

It seems like Lou has kept her colleagues from becoming suspicious of her corrupt ways throughout all the years that she worked with Col.

Lou’s colleague DC Esther Okoye even said that no one makes as many arrests as Lou does.

But could her colleagues be on to her?

Esther seemed suspicious when Lou went to visit Col, who she told Esther was an informant.

She was also able to talk Noel Wilkes out of his hostage situation pretty easily, mainly because of her relationship with Col.

Will her colleagues become suspicious when they realise Noel was connected to Col too?

Lou will have to be extra careful as she tries to separate from her criminal life with Col…

Better on BBC One: Are Col and Lou more than partners in crime?

While it appeared that Col and Lou’s relationship wasn’t romantic, it feels like it might have been in the past.

Col made a joke that “everyone will think we’re [bleep]ing” when he and Lou stepped out of the dinner party together.

And they share a lot of kisses on the cheek for people who are just friends.

Could it be a hint that Col and Lou have had a romantic past?

We think their relationship may have gone further than partners in crime…

Lou and Col have a past that will be difficult for her to escape from

How will Lou get free from Col McHugh?

Lou has been working with criminal Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan) for years now.

He’s become very rich, and Lou was able to save her failing career and help her family.

Lou has kept Col and his gang out of prison and covered for him many times.

But after her son’s illness and Lou’s discovery of Thomas Ajazi’s barely-alive body, she’s been pushed to her breaking point.

But it’s very clear that Col won’t let Lou go easily.

At the end of the episode, Col asked Lou if she could promise not to arrest one of his men again.

Lou said “no” as the episode ended.

So, has Lou put her life in danger as she begins to defy Col? And how will she manage to get free from him and her life of crime?

Better on BBC One: Who shot Thomas Ajazi?

At the start of the episode, Lou found Thomas Ajazi, who had been shot and was barely alive.

As the police were on the way, she had to get out of there, and Thomas died.

It was clearly the start of Lou’s guilt.

Col said that he sent the wrong man to deal with Thomas, and he should’ve never died.

Lou asked Noel if he was the one who shot Thomas after he robbed the post office.

But Noel denied it and said he didn’t know who had done that.

Did Col shoot Thomas himself?

It feels like Thomas’ murder will lead to Lou finding out some more big revelations…

Better continues on Monday, February 20 at 9pm on BBC One.

