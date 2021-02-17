Best Home Cook on BBC One: What happened to the previous winners? Is there a prize?

Celebrity Best Home Cook crowns its winner on Wednesday night (February 17 2021), but what happened to the previous winners? And is there a prize?

Famous faces Ed Balls, Rachel Johnson and Tom Read Wilson all hope to win the 2021 celebrity version.

But who won the first two series of the competitive cooking show in 2018 and 2020?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Remember us? The 2020 line-up of Best Home Cook (from left to right) – Kate, Robin, Suzie, Ayo, Elisabetta, Sean, Sarah, Oli, Katie and Georgia (Credit: BBC One)

Best Home Cook winner 2018: Pippa Middlehurst

Pippa Middlehurst won the first ever series of Best Home Cook in June 2018.

Mary Berry, Chris Bavin and Dan Doherty named Pippa the winner after eight gruelling weeks of stiff competition from nine other contestants.

Pippa returned to her job as an Oncology Research Biobank Technician after filming, and started doing supper clubs and workshops.

She subsequently decided to quit her day job in November 2018 so she could focus on cookery full-time.

Pippa is now known by her Instagram handle Pippy Eats, where she showcases her favourite recipes, most of which contain noodles!

She published her first book in August 2020, called Dumplings and Noodles.

Pippa opened her own multifunctional event space, Noodlehaus, in Autumn 2020.

Asa result of her winning Best Home Cook, she has since written recipes for Olive magazine, BBC Good Food, Nigella Lawson’s Cookbook Corner, Metro, Sheer Luxe and more.

Pippa Middlehurst won Best Home Cook in 2018 (Credit: BBC One)

Best Home Cook winner 2020: Suzie Arbuthnot

Suzie Arbuthnot won Best Home Cook in 2020.

The accountant from Northern Ireland beat Sarah Woods and Georgia May Salamat after her roast dinner impressed the judges.

Suzie has two children and juggles looking after them with running her accountancy firm from home.

First of all, Suzie started cooking when she was young and used to help out at her family’s Chinese takeaway.

In the final, her three course meal consisted of goat’s cheese and beetroot tartlet, a roast chicken dinner, with a triple-layered sticky toffee sponge and almond ice cream to finish off.

Finally, Suzie now hosts her own TV show Suzie Lee’s Home Cook Heroes, which is available to watch on iPlayer.

In the second series, Angela Hartnett replaced Dan Doherty.

Suzie Lee Arbuthnot won Best Home Cook 2020 (Credit: BBC One)

Is there a prize?

There is no prize for winning Best Home Cook – just the joy of winning.

The show’s terms and conditions state “no prize or reward (cash or otherwise) will be awarded to the competition winner for participation in the programme”.

Both Best Home Cook winners have gone on to make a success of their cooking careers off the back of winning the show.

Will the series return?

BBC One has not yet confirmed the return of Best Home Cook, or Celebrity Best Home Cook – but they’d be daft not to recommission it.

Furthermore, it’s a Covid-secure format and viewers love it.

The final of Celebrity Best Home Cook airs on Wednesday February 17 2021.

