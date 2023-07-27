Former Strictly star Ben Cohen is reportedly set to strip off for ITV’s Real Full Monty later this year.

The star is reportedly taking part in the new series in tribute to his ex-wife, who is currently battling cancer.

Ben is reportedly set to strip off for the show (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Ben Cohen set to ‘strip off’ for Real Full Monty

Former Strictly star Ben is getting his kit off in tribute to his ex-wife, it has been revealed.

According to The Sun, the former rugby union player is going to be doing the show for his ex-wife, Abby, with whom he shares two children.

Abby shared her devastating cancer diagnosis just two weeks ago on Instagram. Now, according to the publication, Ben has been inspired by his ex-wife to do the show.

Ben found love with Kristina on Strictly (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strictly star Ben Cohen ‘inspired’ by ex-wife’s cancer battle

A source spoke to the publication about Ben’s new gig. “Ben has been inspired by Abby’s fight and wants to do this for her and their kids,” they said.

“Everyone in their family has been touched by this dreadful disease, and he’s happy to bare all if it encourages even just one person to get their symptoms checked,” they then continued.

ED! has contacted ITV and Ben’s reps for comment.

Ben’s ex-wife details cancer diagnosis

The former Strictly star’s ex-wife Abby shared her cancer diagnosis on Instagram just two weeks ago. Abby shared a snap of herself in hospital, revealing that she had been fitted with a stoma bag.

“I’m unlucky, but lucky, to have been warned only once with a symptom of this terrible illness,” she captioned the picture.

“With huge thanks to the NHS for saving my life & taking good care of me when I felt so scared & most vulnerable,” she then continued.

“I can’t express enough how lucky I am to have such amazing family & friends that have helped me through this incredibly tough journey,” she then said.

“Never ignore your body when it’s trying to warn you, I didn’t and it’s given me a chance to live my new life. In time and with the right treatment, I’m hoping this WILL all be a distant memory for me. You never know how strong you are until it’s your only choice,” she then said.

