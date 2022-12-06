Beat the Chasers replaced The Big Quiz on ITV1 last night (December 5)– and viewers were distinctly unimpressed.

The broadcaster had been due to air The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale but replaced it with a Beat the Chasers repeat.

What happened with the ITV schedules last night?

Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt in Corrie, and Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, were due to lead their respective teams.

Sally Dynevor and Ryan Russell were set to feature on Team Corrie, while Nicola Wheeler and Jurell Carter would have been on Team Emmerdale.

It came as a last-minute shock to viewers who were informed that there had been a “last-minute schedule change” by the network narrator.

The show has now been pushed back from Monday to Friday.

As a result, fans were not happy and took to the internet to blast ITV for the unscheduled change.

ITV viewers rage as The Big Quiz is replaced by Beat the Chasers

“Erm, why is my Sky TV guide telling me that #BeatTheChasers is on instead of the #BigSoapQuiz? What’s going on?” complained one viewer.

“Ah fuming, I was looking forward to the Big Quiz!!!” ranted a second fan, while a third tweeted: “Why is Beat the Chasers on? Get your [bleep] together ITV.”

While a fourth moaned: “So…they’re giving us nothing to watch tonight? …Why? Not exactly fair on those of us who don’t like football. #BigSoapQuiz.”

“Bet it’s a repeat of Beat The Chasers, too,” said another of the Bradley Walsh-fronted game show.

“Is this a repeat?!” another asked.

“It is!” another furious viewer declared.

Bradley on being close to his son

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Chasers host Bradley Walsh opened up about his personal life.

The 62-year-old star told BBC Radio 4 listeners during an appearance back in May that his father was a “man’s man”.

Bradley explained: “Back in the day in the 1960s they used to work all week. Then on a Friday, around four o’clock, they would go into a pub and then get home quite late.”

He continued by suggesting his dad’s weekend routine on both days also saw him “sit in the club or the pub and drink”.

“Were we close?” Bradley went on. “I’m not sure looking back on it. We had a common ground, which of course was football. But as a man’s man, I think at the time, those sort of guys had time for the men.

“Generally they would rather be interested in talking about other stuff than spending a lot of time with the children.”

As a result, Bradley confessed that he’s made extra effort to be closer to his own son, Barney.

“I taught him to swim, and playing and reading stories to him. I don’t ever remember my dad reading a story to me. But I loved reading stories when Barney was younger and doing the voices and making up stories.

“And when you look at the relationship that I had with my dad, this is a different ballgame entirely. And this is how it should be.”

The Big Quiz will air on Friday (December 9 at 9pm on ITV1.

