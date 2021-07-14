Beat The Chasers is back filming this month – when does series 4 air?

Paul Sinha has revealed he’s about to start filming the new series of Beat The Chasers – and, not only that, the Sinnerman has a lot more irons in the work fire this summer.

Much to the delight of fans, Paul revealed that he’s currently recording the celebrity version of The Chase, before moving on to Beat The Chasers.

And his TV Showdown is coming back for series two.

What did Paul Sinha say about Beat The Chasers?

Paul tweeted: “I’m currently recording Celeb Chases with Beat The Chasers back filming at the end of July.”

Not only that, he also revealed: “I recently filmed series 2 of TV Showdown.”

And he said series three of his BBC Radio 4 series General Knowledge is also back next week!

However, if you’re after something a little different from the Sinnerman then your luck’s in.

“I’ve been singing and I’m on tour in the autumn with a show that is doing four nights at Edinburgh in a month’s time,” he said.

What have the other Chasers said about Paul?

Chase star Shaun Wallace recently revealed that he thinks Paul and Mark “The Beast” Labbett are the show’s “standout” quizzers.

“I suppose Mark and Paul are really standout in terms of being consistent, being quick and being extremely clever,” he said.

Indeed, Paul himself has admitted he has “several prestigious quiz trophies to my name just this calendar year”.

He added that he is currently ranked fifth in UK when it comes to quizzing and revealed that he recently reached the “last eight of a major global quiz competition”.

If we were a contestant about to take part in the new series of Beat The Chasers, we would be very, very afraid!

ITV hasn’t yet confirmed when series 4 of the show will air.

