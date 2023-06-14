Bear Grylls
TV

Bear Grylls ‘whacked sideways’ after discovering heartbreaking family death on emotional show

Bear's episode airs tomorrow

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Bear Grylls has been “knocked sideways” after discovering a heartbreaking family death.

The 48-year-old adventurer is set to learn about the devastating death in an upcoming edition of Who Do You Think You Are?.

Bear Grylls
Bear Grylls is set to learn about his family history (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bear Grylls to appear on Who Do You Think You Are

Tomorrow night (Thursday, June 15) will see Bear appear in Who Do You Think You Are on BBC One.

During the emotional episode, Bear will learn about the heartbreaking death of his grandfather’s brother.

In the episode, Bear is going to learn where his “love of the wild” comes from. He is going to explore his family’s military past, their defining traits, and a “a link to Robert the Bruce, King of Scotland”.

Bear Grylls smiling
Bear’s journey was an “emotional” one (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Bear Grylls “knocked sideways” amid heartbreaking family death

Speaking to the MailOnline, Bear spoke about his “emotional and moving” experience on the show. He also spoke about how he traced his grandfather Neville’s “journey of loss” after the death of his brother.

“I never understood what that family went through but standing in that room where my grandfather and all his siblings would have gathered after their brothers death, it really hit me,” he said.

He then spoke about his great-grandfather and how he had turned his “greatest weakness” into his “greatest strength”.

Bear Grylls smiling
The star spoke about his grandfather (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Bear on emotional findings

Bear continued. He said: “My great grandfather, as a huge family man, I realised that his biggest strength was now his greatest weakness. He held his son’s hand while he was dying, it really whacked me sideways.

“My grandfather would sometimes mention his brother. That pain and loss stayed with him for all of his life but I could never understand where it came from,” he then said.

He then added that there was a “sadness” behind his grandfather’s eyes.

Read more: Bear Grylls issues apology over his appearance at Queen’s funeral service

Who Do You Think You Are? airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Thursday 15 June. 

Top 20 Insane Bear Grylls Moments

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

bear grylls Who Do You Think You Are?

Trending Articles

Brother of third Nottingham murder victim ‘absolutely numb’ as he shares touching tribute to Barnaby and Grace
Grace O'Malley-Kumar with family
‘Utterly devastated’ family of Nottingham murder victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar pay tribute to ‘adored’ daughter
Coffin and woman looking shocked
Woman found alive in coffin during wake as her son speaks out: ‘It gave us all a fright’
Jonnie Irwin listens during an interview
Jonnie Irwin reveals heartbreaking real reason he hasn’t told his kids about terminal cancer diagnosis
Emmerdale's Charity, Caleb, a baby dummy and bottle, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale fan theory: Charity to become pregnant with Caleb’s baby?
Holly Willoughby smiles on This Morning/Stephanie and Phil pose at event
Holly Willoughby is ‘supporting Phillip’s wife Steph’ after reaching out ‘as soon as affair story emerged’