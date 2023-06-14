Bear Grylls ‘whacked sideways’ after discovering heartbreaking family death on emotional show

Bear Grylls has been “knocked sideways” after discovering a heartbreaking family death.

The 48-year-old adventurer is set to learn about the devastating death in an upcoming edition of Who Do You Think You Are?.

Bear Grylls to appear on Who Do You Think You Are

Tomorrow night (Thursday, June 15) will see Bear appear in Who Do You Think You Are on BBC One.

During the emotional episode, Bear will learn about the heartbreaking death of his grandfather’s brother.

In the episode, Bear is going to learn where his “love of the wild” comes from. He is going to explore his family’s military past, their defining traits, and a “a link to Robert the Bruce, King of Scotland”.

Bear Grylls “knocked sideways” amid heartbreaking family death

Speaking to the MailOnline, Bear spoke about his “emotional and moving” experience on the show. He also spoke about how he traced his grandfather Neville’s “journey of loss” after the death of his brother.

“I never understood what that family went through but standing in that room where my grandfather and all his siblings would have gathered after their brothers death, it really hit me,” he said.

He then spoke about his great-grandfather and how he had turned his “greatest weakness” into his “greatest strength”.

Bear on emotional findings

Bear continued. He said: “My great grandfather, as a huge family man, I realised that his biggest strength was now his greatest weakness. He held his son’s hand while he was dying, it really whacked me sideways.

“My grandfather would sometimes mention his brother. That pain and loss stayed with him for all of his life but I could never understand where it came from,” he then said.

He then added that there was a “sadness” behind his grandfather’s eyes.

Who Do You Think You Are? airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Thursday 15 June.

