Bear Grylls issues apology over his appearance at Queen’s funeral service

TV adventurer Bear Grylls has issued an apology over his appearance at the Queen‘s funeral service yesterday (Monday September 19).

The 48-year-old television personality was snapped smiling and waving outside Westminster Abbey as mourners filed in.

However, he has since explained why he appeared to be “cheery” – and apologised for doing so on a “solemn day”.

Bear Grylls was photographed before the Queen’s coffin was carried into Westminster Abbey (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

Why was Bear Grylls at the Queen funeral?

Bear is Chief Scout and the public face of the Scouts organisation in the UK.

He represented the Scouts after being appointed the youngest-ever Chief Scout aged 35 in 2009. He started his second term in the role in 2015.

Awarded an OBE in 2019 by the Queen for services to young people, he issued a lengthy tribute when the late monarch passed away on September 8.

Bear wrote on Instagram: “We are devastated, and we are united in sorrow for the loss of our Patron, HM the Queen.

A very special thank you from Chief Scout @Beargrylls to our Scout volunteers who have helped thousands of people throughout the Lying in State of HM The Queen. pic.twitter.com/zPwDE56ckV — Scouts (@scouts) September 18, 2022

“Forever, we will remember her kindness, her service, and the unwavering support she showed our global movement over many decades. She was truly a friend to Scouts everywhere.

“As our Patron, the Queen leaves the brightest of legacies – one of hope and promise for future generations.

“Together, we honour her heart and service, and on behalf of every Scout, we stand united in love and grief. We will never forget you, Your Majesty.”

Why was Bear Grylls smiling at the funeral?

Following yesterday’s funeral, Bear noted a cameraman from his show Running Wild was involved in broadcasting the event to the world.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “Special to see our cameraman on Running Wild @Mungothecameraman selected to film the entrance to the service.

“It was him that I was acknowledging when I waved. I’m so sorry if it looked cheery when it is such a solemn day. I didn’t mean that.”

I’m so sorry if it looked cheery when it is such a solemn day.

In a further Insta Story tribute, Bear added: “It is a day we will never forget. A truly beautiful testament to our nation’s Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Rest in Peace. Your duty done. Long Live King Charles.”

Bear Grylls explained he saw somebody he knew at the funeral (Credit: YouTube)

How social media users reacted

On social media today (Tuesday September 20), Twitter users appeared to be more outraged that Bear had apologised rather than smiled.

One person seethed: “Absolutely ridiculous to make someone apologise because they happened to smile at some point during a funeral.”

Comedian David Baddiel also responded, questioning whether the apology was even necessary.

He tweeted: “What are we apologising for over here now? Not entirely sure that the Queen, about whose great sense of humour we’ve heard a lot over the last 10 days, would’ve been that down with *absolutely no smiling at all* at her funeral.”

And someone else joked: “So Bear Grylls has to apologise for being cheery whilst arriving at the funeral. What a load of [blank]. Though he should be sent straight to the Tower for that ‘tache.”

