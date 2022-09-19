Tributes have pouring in since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Some of the most inventive, however, have appeared on social media.

From tattoos to sand art and knitting art to time-lapse videos, the public had very special ways of paying their respects.

Royal fans have also left floral tributes outside royal residences as a mark of respect for the late monarch.

The public has been paying tribute to the Queen by leaving letters, flowers and pictures in London (Credit: Cover Images)

1. All On The board pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Transport For London shared a heartfelt and beautiful message on its information boards in honour of the late Queen.

Rest in peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Rest in peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Good night, God bless Dear Lilibet.

2. Sand art

Padstow Harbour in Cornwall shared a picture of sand art which showed the Queen’s royal emblem with the words: “Thank You Ma’am”.

The post was captioned: “Lovely gesture here on the River Camel!”

Lovely gesture here on the River Camel!

There have been multiple reports of sand art dedicated to the late Queen popping up around the country.

Our favourite has to be this, though, that showed an image of a postage stamp being washed away by the sea.

The sea washes away an image of a postage stamp bearing the Queen’s image (Credit: Cover Images)

Clare Eason, a sand artist and retired doctor, created a tribute to the Queen on Bamburgh Beach, Northumberland for her Platinum Jubilee.

On the date of the Queen’s passing, Clare posted a somber image of the sand art being swept up by the tide.

She captioned the post: “RIP Ma’am. Monarch of our island nation, accepting the responsibility of The Throne as a young woman and serving her country right up to her last days.

“She provided a sense of continuity and calm through her consistency. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Royal Family 🇬🇧 (@loveprincessdiana)

3. Time-lapse tribute

An Instagram account called @loveprincessdiana posted a beautiful time-lapse video of the Queen showing her from age one to 96.

The post was captioned: “RIP Your Majesty. Thank you for your service as the Queen for 70 years and for everything you have done for Britain and Commonwealth.”

Fans quickly rushed to comment under the video.

One said: “Wow! She aged gracefully. She lives a long beautiful life. May she now RIP.”

Another then said: “This is so beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salvation Tattoo Studio (@salvationtattoostudio)

4. Tattoos of Queen Elizabeth II

Some people have gone to the extreme by getting a tattoo of Queen Elizabeth on their body.

Salvation Tattoo Studio in Knutsford shared multiple tattoos they have inked in tribute to the Queen.

The caption read: “Her Majesty The Queen. An outstanding remembrance portrait by Alessio. God Bless our most treasured Elizabeth II.”

5. Knitting

Others have been knitting covers for postboxes as a tribute to the late monarch.

Looks like the knitting Banksy of Tunbridge Wells strikes again.

One postbox cosy featured a large knitted crown alongside a Paddington Bear, a royal guard and a corgi.

The ‘knitting Banksy of Tunbridge Wells’ pays tribute to Her Majesty (Credit: Twitter/Sonia Guinnessy)

Twitter user Paul Guinnessy dubbed the mysterious knitter the “knitting Banksy of Tunbridge Wells”.

He tweeted a picture of the postbox with the caption: “Looks like the knitting Banksy of Tunbridge Wells strikes again.”

Other knitted tributes have been popping up accross the counrty, including some of the Queen herself.

