The One Show under fire for treatment of EastEnders’ Danielle Harold: ‘Invite her back!’

BBC programe The One Show came under fire last night (Wednesday, November 2) for its treatment of EastEnders star Danielle Harold.

Viewers weren’t happy with the interview and so much so that they demanded that the soap star be invited back.

Danielle appeared on the show yesterday (Credit: BBC)

What happened on BBC The One Show last night?

Yesterday’s edition of The One Show saw EastEnders star Danielle make an appearance.

Much of last night’s show was spent discussing Children In Need and speaking to Gabby Logan.

However, for the last five minutes of the show, Danielle, who plays Lola Pearce on EastEnders, made an appearance.

The 30-year-old soap star was on the show to talk about Lola’s brain tumour storyline on the soap.

“It’s been a massive responsibility to be given this storyline by the show,” she said.

“Just because it’s affected so many people,” she continued. “Especially me starting the story, I didn’t realise just how many that it does and how little awareness there is and how little funding there actually is for brain tumour research.”

“To touch on this story really means a lot to me,” she added.

Danielle joined Gabby Logan, Alex Jones, and Jermaine Jenas on the show (Credit: BBC)

Danielle Harold on BBC The One Show

Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas then read out some messages from viewers about Lola’s storyline, before asking Gabby about her husband’s ongoing cancer battle.

The conversation soon moved back to Danielle’s storyline on EastEnders.

“With a diagnosis like this, it doesn’t just affect the person,” Danielle said. “It massively affects the whole family.”

“It’s so important for us to show all those different dynamics,” she continued. “It’s been amazing to see all that come together.”

Danielle then spoke about how Jamie Oliver sparked her career as an actor. She appeared on Jamie’s Dream School in 2011.

“It was the best experience of my life and totally changed my life,” she said. “He enabled me to get into acting. It was great.”

Those watching weren’t happy with Danielle’s treatment (Credit: BBC)

Viewers fume over Danielle’s appearance

However, viewers weren’t happy with how Danielle was treated on the show last night, with the star only given a five-minute chat at the end of the show.

Many were also unhappy that Jermaine and Alex kept turning the conversation back to Gabby, despite her already having been interviewed.

“Watched Danielle’s interview on #TheOneShow. They barely gave her any time and then used her time to talk to Gabby who had already been interviewed. That was a shame,” one viewer tweeted.

“Please invite Danielle back again, she wasn’t asked many questions and only got to say a couple words!!!” another wrote.

“This was what I was saying!!! It’s such an important storyline and they literally gave 5 minutes to Danielle,” a third said.

“Should have let Danielle have her air time to show the importance of brain cancer awareness!!” another wrote.

“Shame we didn’t get to hear more from you Dan,” a fifth tweeted the star.

Meanwhile, others gushed over Danielle as one told her on Twitter: “You’re smashing this storyline – It’s so painful to watch though. Going to miss our Lola.”

Another added: “An amazing actress. Heartbreaking story line but so true to life!”

Read more: The One Show viewers call out Jermaine Jenas’ behaviour towards fan favourite Stephen Mulhern

The One Show airs on weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.