The BBC has denied claims a Strictly Come Dancing fan-favourite has been axed from the show.

Ahead of Movie Week this weekend (October 8 and 9), the BBC issued a strict denial following reported that fans had spotted something missing from the current series.

And we’re pleased to report the fan-favourite has gone nowhere!

Strictly fans were concerned about a shake-up this year (Credit: BBC)

BBC reveals fate of Couples’ Choice Strictly segment

Each week, one pair of dancers usually take on the Couples’ Choice routine, where they choose from one of three styles.

This category allows the pairs approaching it to choose from one of three new styles that they reckon will best show off their celebrity’s moves.

The segment remained unchanged for years.

However, in 2018, the BBC included a new category that included contemporary, street and commercial or theatre and jazz dance.

With Week Three about the kickstart, viewers have spotted that the category appears to be missing.

As a result, some concerned viewers have taken to Twitter to question whether it’s been axed completely.

One fan tweeted: “In the last three series, we’ve had Couples’ Choice come in in either Week 2 or 3.

“With the dances now having been released for this week, it appears that there’s no Couples’ Choice yet this year. This raises the question: do we think the BBC have axed Couples Choice due to the largely negative perception last year?”

A second fan speculated: “A lot of people are hoping that it has been axed due to the negative reviews, but I disagree. See, I’ve never usually minded Couples’ Choice too much. In fact, I loved it when it was first introduced. It’s something different and usually provides some nice background on the celebrity.”

Elsewhere, a third fan argued: “I really hope they bring back the categories for CC, Like street, jazz and contemporary.

“Otherwise it’s basically a free ticket to next week if it’s in the state it was last year. It’s basically just a show dance, it’s so hard to judge as well because there is no set category it just becomes a mess and you can’t tell whether it’s good or bad and just rely on the judges’ decision.”

However, it turns out fans need not have worried about the segment.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for the BBC confirmed Couples’ Choice will be happening later this series.

The BBC has reportedly insisted the segment hasn’t been axed (Credit: BBC)

Where will the Strictly live tour visit?

Meanwhile, the Strictly live tour is once again returning next year.

The 31-date tour will kick off on January 20, 2023 and visit arenas around the UK including Manchester, Sheffield and London.

The tour dates are as follows:

Birmingham Utilita Arena (January 20-22, 2023)

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (January 24-25 , 2023)

Leeds First Direct Arena (January 26-27 2023)

Manchester AO Arena (January 28-29 , 2023)

Sheffield Utilita Arena (January 31 , 2023)

Newcastle Utilita Arena (February 1-2 , 2023)

London The 02 Arean (February 3-5 , 2023)

Belfast SSE Arena (February 7-8 , 2023)

Glasgow OVO Hydro (February 10-12, 2023)

However, not all viewers were happy about the announcement for a number of reasons…

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One this Saturday at 6:30pm.

Do you like the Strictly couples’ choice segment? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.