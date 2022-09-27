Strictly fans hoping to see the show on tour aren’t happy after the latest announcement on social media.

The official Strictly live tour Twitter account posted the news earlier today (September 27) that the popular live arena tour is returning.

The post said: ‘Fun, fab-u-lous and pure entertainment….Yes, the Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena tour is BACK!’

Fun, fab-u-lous and pure entertainment… Yes, the Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena tour is BACK! Tickets go on presale Thursday 29 September. Tour dates can be found here: https://t.co/gR6kjfUIgS

Fans disappointed by Strictly tour news

However, some fans were left unhappy with the news and took to the comment section to share their disappointment about the choice of locations.

One person said: “No Liverpool though,” while another added: “No Dublin again.”

A third commented: “Why no shows in Wales?” but some fans were delighted by the upcoming arena tour.

One said: “Glasgow yippee” and another added: “Fancy doing this next year?”

But it wasn’t just the locations fans of the BBC show were upset about but also the ticket prices.

One person tweeted: “Shame the prices can’t be announced now too so we can see if prices reasonable or expensive like previous years and the increase before having to go thru the pre-sale process.”

Shirley Ballas will return to the Strictly Come Dancing live tour (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly favourites join live tour

While the celebrities dancing are yet to be announced, the live tour will see the return of head judge Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

Dancer Anton Du Beke will join the arena tour as a judge for the first time.

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse, who appears on the TV version of Strictly, won’t be appearing on the live tour as a judge.

However, it will see pro dancer Janette Manrara return as the arena tour host.

Where will the Strictly live tour visit?

The 31-date tour will kick off on January 20, 2023 and visit arenas around the UK including Manchester, Sheffield and London.

The tour dates are as follows:

Birmingham Utilita Arena (January 20-22, 2023)

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena (January 24-25 , 2023)

Leeds First Direct Arena (January 26-27 2023)

Manchester AO Arena (January 28-29 , 2023)

Sheffield Utilita Arena (January 31 , 2023)

Newcastle Utilita Arena (February 1-2 , 2023)

London The 02 Arean (February 3-5 , 2023)

Belfast SSE Arena (February 7-8 , 2023)

Glasgow OVO Hydro (February 10-12, 2023)

Who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year?

The celebs taking part in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing include EastEnders actor James Bye, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, actress Kym Marsh and Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds.

In the launch show of Strictly Come Dancing last week, it saw celebs actor Will Mellor and presenter Hamza Yassin top the leaderboard with an impressive score of 34 out of 40.

Coronation Street star Will and his dance partner Nancy Xu performed an upbeat jive.

Meanwhile, Yassin and his dance partner Jowita Przystal performed a beautiful foxtrot.

It’s a special year for the BBC One show as it marks the 20th series which is presented by duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

The dancing competition will run for 13 weeks up until Christmas when it will see one celeb and their dancing partner win the coveted glitterball trophy.

Tess and Claudia are back on hosting duties for Strictly Come Dancing (credit: Cover Images)

Who won last year’s Strictly Come Dancing?

Last year’s Strictly Come Dancing winner was EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and her pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One this Saturday at 6:30pm.

Tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour go on pre-sale September 29, 2022.

