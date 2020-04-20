BBC responds to criticism over presenters being in studio to host One World: Together At Home concert

Viewers have criticised the BBC for having presenters in a studio to host One World: Together At Home.

During Sunday night's show (April 19), celebrities performed from their homes including Jennifer Lopez, Sir Tom Jones, Little Mix and Sir Elton John.

The concert aimed to celebrate healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It helped raised more than £100 million to support those working on the frontline.

The event was put together by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Lady Gaga.

It was hosted by Dermot O'Leary, Claudia Winkleman and Clara Amfo.

They presented the concert from a BBC studio together but kept a two metre distance from each other.

However, some viewers have criticised the decision to have Dermot, Claudia and Clara in a studio amid social distancing rules.

What did they say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "Can't help but think getting Dermot, Claudia and Clara in a studio together for this concert thing was totally unnecessary.

"Surely this could have been put together remotely."

Another said: "Maybe just me but confused why it needed presenters in a studio and not presenting from home."

A third added: "Had to switch it off.

"What's the point of telling people to stay at home and then have 3 presenters in a studio together that definitely weren't 2 metres apart!?

"It should have been a raw programme, all about the music, epic fail."

However, BBC has responded to the criticism.

What did the BBC say?

A spokesperson told the Mirror: "This was a live two-hour broadcast with numerous pre-recorded and live inserts.

"It was safer for the production team to work in a single controlled space that operates within the government guidelines of social distancing than to have multiple recording locations for the presenters.

"Only essential workers were present in the studio.

"They remained at least 2m apart from one another and were advised of the health and safety protocols in advance."

Meanwhile, many viewers praised the "beautiful" concert as they watched the likes of The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish and John Legend perform.

Meanwhile, the show also featured surprises for UK healthcare workers.

The concert finished with a UK performance of You Make Me Feel My Love by The Kingdom Choir.

