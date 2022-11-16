Shuggie Bain on BBC One: Douglas Stuart’s prize-winning novel being adapted into series

Fans of the novel, Shuggie Bain, will be thrilled to hear that BBC One is adapting the Douglas Stuart bestseller into a television series.

The novel tells the heartbreaking LGBTQ+ story of Shuggie Bain, a child who desperately struggled to fit in on a council estate in Glasgow.

Like the novel, the series is inspired by Douglas’ own experiences of childhood.

So what is the series about, and where can we watch it?

Here’s everything we know so far about the TV adaptation of Shuggie Bain.

Douglas Stuart’s novel will be adapted into a BBC One television series (Credit: BBC One)

Is there a TV series of Shuggie Bain?

BBC One has commissioned an adaptation of the prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain.

Douglas Stuart, author of the hit novel, is adapting his book into a BBC One television series produced by A24.

A24 is a popular production company which has produced many award-winning films, including the terrifying Midsommar, and Ali Mahershala hit Moonlight.

They also produced the iconic HBO series Euphoria, starring Zendaya and The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney.

So, we can already tell that the series is going to be a hit!

Is it based on a book?

Shuggie Bain was Douglas Stuart’s first novel and was awarded the 2020 Booker Prize.

It was one of the most critically acclaimed novels of 2020, and became an international bestseller – sold in at least 39 countries.

Shuggie Bain was partly inspired by Douglas’ own difficult childhood in Glasgow.

When Stuart Douglas was four, his father walked out on him and his family.

He then died when Douglas was eight.

Douglas and his older sister and brother were then brought up by their alcoholic mother, who he described as having “very serious mental health issues”.

The TV series will bring the prize-winning piece of fiction to life for the first time.

Douglas Stuart wrote the prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain (Credit: BBC One)

What’s the plot of BBC One series?

Shuggie Bain tells the heartbreaking story of pride, sexuality, addiction and love.

Set in the 1980s, Shuggie Bain tells the story of a mother-son relationship in working class Glasgow.

Shuggie Bain is a sweet and lonely boy, who spends his childhood in a run-down council estate in Glasgow.

His mother, Agnes, finds solace in drinking and often wastes her benefits on booze – sometimes leaving her children starving, and without clean clothes.

But, despite her destructive battle with alcoholism, Shuggie sees his mother as his “guiding light”.

He cares for his mother in their Glaswegian council estate, while desperately struggling to become the ‘normal boy’ he’s always longed to be.

As well as his tough upbringing, Shuggie has to hide the fact he is gay.

The novel is both brutal, honest, and inspiring – a story of overcoming the odds.

Who wrote Shuggie Bain?

Douglas Stuart wrote the book Shuggie Bain.

He spent 10 years writing the book, and it came out during the pandemic.

The author says he is “thrilled” that the Bain family is being brought to the screen.

He told BBC One: “I am deeply grateful to the BBC and A24 for their belief in Shuggie Bain.

“I’m thrilled to bring the Bain family to the screen and the opportunity to expand on my novel.

“And to bring new threads to the story, exploring hardships and struggles, as well as the compassion, humour and resilience that is so central to the Scottish spirit.”

Gaynor Holmes, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor also said: “Shuggie Bain is an extraordinary novel, with all the makings of extraordinary television.

“It’s a real honour to be working with the immensely talented Douglas Stuart to bring his vision to the BBC.”

Although we don’t know the start date yet, filming for the series will take place in Scotland very soon!

How can I watch Shuggie Bain?

The adaptation of Shuggie Bain has only just been announced.

No cast has yet been announced.

So it’ll be a while before we see it on our screens.

We expect to see the TV series sometime in 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Shuggie Bain will air on BBC One and iPlayer in 2023.

