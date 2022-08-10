BBC star Naga Munchetty has hit back after being labelled “the most annoying person on TV”.

The BBC Breakfast presenter regularly engages with fans and trolls on Twitter, and this week has been no different.

It all started after the BBC daytime show’s Twitter account tweeted about saving a mechanical bull that was part of the Commonwealth Games ceremony.

The post read: “The Bull has been saved! On #BBCBreakfast Truffles the (bull) dog turns out to help save the mechanical Birmingham bull that was the centrepiece of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony. It will now remain until September and then move to an indoor location.”

Presenter Naga, seemingly overjoyed at the news, then responded to the tweet, writing: “Yay.”

Naga Munchetty hit back at a troll on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Naga Munchetty hits back at Twitter troll

However, it didn’t take long for a viewer to respond with a rude reply to her tweet.

The troll wrote in a now-deleted tweet: “Can I just say Naga. I can’t explain why but I find you the most annoying person on TV.”

I just can't understand why people don't know how to use apostrophes William.

Ho hum.

We all have a cross to bear.

X https://t.co/gzzRtvM2C8 — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) August 6, 2022

Not one to keep quiet, Naga decided to respond to the bizarre comment.

Poking fun at the remark, Naga hit back: “I just can’t understand why people don’t know how to use apostrophes, William. Ho hum. We all have a cross to bear. X.”

Naga Munchetty regularly receives hate from BBC Breakfast viewers on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Naga’s health woes

Meanwhile, Naga has previously revealed she suffers with Achilles tendinitis and a dislocated knee.

She indicated in a health update at the time her injuries were linked to her love of running.

But after apparently going easier on her joints, Naga recently shared how she is getting back into fitness on Instagram.

Over the last few months, the BBC presenter has shared workout selfies showing her upping her efforts.

In April, Naga revealed she’d achieved a very impressive milestone target.

She told fans on Insta: “It’s been a while since I’ve been able to run 5k non-stop. Injuries take time to recover from.”

Read more: BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty issues apology to bewildered Charlie Stayt

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.