BBC Breakfast fans heartbroken as mum celebrates autistic son returning home 21 years after he was sectioned

BBC Breakfast today saw the story of Tony Hickmott told after it was announced that he is set to return home 21 years after being sectioned.

Viewers were left heartbroken and furious at the story and took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

Jon Kay and Sally Nugent discussed the heartbreaking series on BBC Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

Heartbreaking story discussed on BBC Breakfast today

On today’s BBC Breakfast, Jon Kay and Sally Nugent spoke about Tony Hickmott’s story.

21 years ago, Tony, who was 23 years old at the time, was sectioned after having a mental health crisis.

However, he was never released, even after being declared “fit for discharge” back in 2013.

His family have fought for his release for two decades now.

But, last year a judge criticised his detention and ordered authorities to find a home for Tony near his parents in Brighton.

A care team for Tony is now being assembled.

He is expected to be housed in a new home near his parents next month.

Tony’s parents spoke to BBC Breakfast about the positive news (Credit: BBC)

Tony Hickmott’s story on BBC Breakfast today

Pam and Roy Hickmott, Tony’s parents, spoke to BBC Breakfast about the positive news.

“He’s coming home, I can’t believe it,” Pam said.

“It will be a real home. We’ll get him home and every day will be a bonus.”

They also spoke about how they can’t wait for Tony to be able to “get up when he wants to” and “make his own cup of tea” in his new home.

“I do think if we had given up hope, I don’t think Tony would be alive,” his dad confessed.

Speaking about Tony coming home, his father said: “It’ll be like heaven. It will be.”

Tony will be moving closer to his mum and dad now (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react to Tony’s heartbreaking story

Viewers took to Twitter to discuss Tony’s story, with some confessing to being heartbroken and furious about it.

“I’m equally heartbroken and furious for poor Tony. 21 years basically in prison for being autistic. Shameful,” one viewer wrote.

“Heartbreaking moment on BBC Breakfast just then. Justice for Tony!” another said.

“My heart hurts for Tony and his family,” a third wrote.

“The system fails innocent people. The government needs to be better. 21 years??? How can this be possible? Sickened. Thank you to the lady interviewed who spoke so openly and honestly. May you stay safe.”

“Best wishes to Tony and his family. What they all had to go through was cruel and horrifying,” another said.

“Absolutely Heartbreaking. Hope the future is brighter for you Tony,” a fifth tweeted.

“It makes my blood boil that Tony Hickmott’s family had to fight so hard for him to be able to have a chance of a dignified and fulfilling life,” another wrote.

